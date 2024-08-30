The Judge from Hell 2nd teaser: Park Shin Hye and Kim Jae Young have differing ideologies for criminal punishment

The Judge from Hell starring Park Shin Hye as a demon disguised as a judge and Kim Jae Young is one of the most awaited K-drama releases of the year. The Judge from Hell has finally dropped its second teaser ahead of its premiere next month. The teaser shows Park Shin Hye delivering divine judgments to criminals in her own way however, Kim Jae Young ideals clash with her.

On August 30, 2024, SBS unveiled the second teaser of The Judge from Hell starring Park Shin Hye as Kang Bit Na and Kim Jae Young as Han Da On.

The teaser opens with Park Shin Hye’s Kang Bit Na, a demon from hell disguised as a judge, entering the court while asking if anyone knows why she loves being a judge in the Criminal Justice department. She answers, that it's a place where you can meet a lot of “bad guys”.

While Kim Jae Young’s Han Da On enters dressed in his Violent Crimes Unit detective uniform saying that, if justice is still present, “law will protect me”. It shows that Kim Jae Young’s Han Da On’s ideals regarding punishing criminals are utterly different from Park Shin Hye’s Kang Bit Na’s.

Kang Bit Na is then seen teaching kids that “Justice is dead” hinting at her taking it into her own hands. Another scene shows Han Da On finding the body of a man who was tried by a judge (presumably Kang Bit Na) and is now murdered.

Advertisement

The following scenes show Park Shin Hye’s Kang Bit Na going absolutely feral and delivering divine judgment to criminals, as in killing them. Han Da On asks Bit Na if she is doing something “illegal”. She replied what does it matter, what matters is that the bad guy is dead. And a series of scenes, show criminals dying in inexplicable circumstances.

Han Da On faces a dilemma when he sees criminals getting away with crimes even in court and wonders who is the law for, with tears in his eyes he says to Kang Bit Na that her ruling is like a secondary offense.

Watch the second teaser of The Judge from Hell here:

The Judge from Hell teaser raises anticipation as to how Park Shin Hye’s Kang Bit Na and Kim Jae Young’s Han Da On work together while having different ideals. As the last scenes show her confronting him and using her powers on him. She in the end announces “The real trial begins now”.

Advertisement

The Judge from Hell is set to premiere on September 21, 2024, on SBS at 10 PM KST (6:30 PM IST) and will also be available for streaming on Disney+.

ALSO READ: Kim Jae Young transforms into passionate detective fighting crime with Park Shin Hye in The Judge From Hell new stills; See PICS