Yoo Jae Suk leads variety star brand value rankings for April, Nam Hee Suk, Jang Do Yeon and more follow; Full list

In April, Yoo Jae Suk leads the TV variety star brand value rankings, reaffirming his enduring influence in the entertainment industry. The Korea Brand Reputation Research Institute's analysis highlights Yoo Jae Suk's dominance, followed by Nam Hee Suk, Jang Do Yeon and others.

TV variety star brand value rankings for April announced

In the ever-evolving landscape of Korean variety entertainment, Yoo Jae Suk continues to reign supreme, once again claiming the top spot in brand value rankings for TV variety stars for the month of April. Analyzing data spanning from March 6 to April 6 KST, the Korea Brand Reputation Research Institute meticulously examined various facets including consumer participation, media engagement, communication, and social media activity. With an impressive total of 3,100,878 points, Yoo Jae Suk solidified his status as a beloved figure in the industry.

Following closely behind, Nam Hee Suk, the newest MC of National Singing Contest, secured the second position, while the quick-witted comedian Jang Do Yeon clinched the third spot. The top 30 TV variety stars for this month boast an illustrious lineup, featuring familiar names such as Lee Hyori, Park Myung Soo, Kang Ho Dong, and Kim Jong Kook among others.

As fans eagerly anticipate their favorite personalities gracing the screens, the dominance of Yoo Jae Suk and the diverse talents within the top rankings continue to underscore the enduring appeal and influence of Korean variety entertainment. With each passing month, these figures reaffirm their relevance and captivating presence in the hearts of viewers nationwide.

Top 30 TV variety stars brand value rankings for April

Yoo Jae Suk Nam Hee Suk Jang Do Yeon Lee Hyori Park Myung Soo Kang Ho Dong Kim Jong Kook Jun Hyun Moo Shin Dong Yup Kim Sung Joo Tak Jae Hoon Lee Kyung Kyu Seo Jang Hoon Ahn Jung Hwan Park Na Rae Jo Se Ho Kim Gu Ra Lee Ji Hye Song Ji Hyo Lee Soo Geun Eun Ji Won Kim Min Kyung Kim Sook Cha Tae Hyun Song Eun Yi Hong Jin Kyung, Noh Hong Chul Lee Chun Soo Jung Hyung Don Super Junior's Kim Heechul

