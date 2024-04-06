Yoo Jae Suk leads variety star brand value rankings for April, Nam Hee Suk, Jang Do Yeon and more follow; Full list

April's TV variety star brand value rankings reveal Yoo Jae Suk's continued reign at the top, followed by Nam Hee Suk & Jang Do Yeon. Read on to know more!

By Saumya Saxena
Published on Apr 06, 2024  |  12:01 PM IST |  6.2K
Yoo Jae Suk; Image Courtesy: Antenna
Key Highlight
  • Korea Brand Reputation Research Institute announces TV variety star brand value rankings for April
  • Yoo Jae Suk, Nam Hee Suk, Jang Do Yeon and more secure top spots on the list

In April, Yoo Jae Suk leads the TV variety star brand value rankings, reaffirming his enduring influence in the entertainment industry. The Korea Brand Reputation Research Institute's analysis highlights Yoo Jae Suk's dominance, followed by Nam Hee Suk, Jang Do Yeon and others.

TV variety star brand value rankings for April announced

In the ever-evolving landscape of Korean variety entertainment, Yoo Jae Suk continues to reign supreme, once again claiming the top spot in brand value rankings for TV variety stars for the month of April. Analyzing data spanning from March 6 to April 6 KST, the Korea Brand Reputation Research Institute meticulously examined various facets including consumer participation, media engagement, communication, and social media activity. With an impressive total of 3,100,878 points, Yoo Jae Suk solidified his status as a beloved figure in the industry.


Following closely behind, Nam Hee Suk, the newest MC of National Singing Contest, secured the second position, while the quick-witted comedian Jang Do Yeon clinched the third spot. The top 30 TV variety stars for this month boast an illustrious lineup, featuring familiar names such as Lee Hyori, Park Myung Soo, Kang Ho Dong, and Kim Jong Kook among others.

As fans eagerly anticipate their favorite personalities gracing the screens, the dominance of Yoo Jae Suk and the diverse talents within the top rankings continue to underscore the enduring appeal and influence of Korean variety entertainment. With each passing month, these figures reaffirm their relevance and captivating presence in the hearts of viewers nationwide.

Top 30 TV variety stars brand value rankings for April

  1. Yoo Jae Suk
  2. Nam Hee Suk
  3. Jang Do Yeon
  4. Lee Hyori 
  5. Park Myung Soo
  6. Kang Ho Dong
  7. Kim Jong Kook 
  8. Jun Hyun Moo
  9. Shin Dong Yup
  10. Kim Sung Joo 
  11. Tak Jae Hoon
  12. Lee Kyung Kyu
  13. Seo Jang Hoon
  14. Ahn Jung Hwan
  15. Park Na Rae
  16. Jo Se Ho
  17. Kim Gu Ra
  18. Lee Ji Hye
  19. Song Ji Hyo
  20. Lee Soo Geun
  21. Eun Ji Won
  22. Kim Min Kyung
  23. Kim Sook
  24. Cha Tae Hyun
  25. Song Eun Yi
  26. Hong Jin Kyung,
  27. Noh Hong Chul
  28. Lee Chun Soo
  29. Jung Hyung Don
  30. Super Junior's Kim Heechul

Credits: Korea Brand Reputation Research Institute, Antenna
Latest Articles