Jo Se Ho confirms wedding on You Quiz on The Block; to marry non-celebrity girlfriend on THIS date

Jo Se Ho, the famous South Korean comedian and TV personality is ready to take the next step in his relationship with non-celebrity girlfriend. The couple is set to get married this year.

The marriage announcement came when he appeared on the famous variety show You Quiz on The Block.

Jo Se Ho to marry non-celebrity girlfriend in October this year

The South Korean variety show You Quiz on The Block shares a special video from today’s live episode announcing the heartwarming news of Jo Se Ho’s upcoming wedding. Jo Se Ho is set to appear on today’s episode of You Quiz on The Block at 8:45 PM KST (5:15 PM IST). From this episode, the show shared a special video where Yoo Jae Suk can be seen congratulating Jo Se Ho and handing him a bouquet.

In the video released, Jo Se Ho announces that he and his girlfriend have set a date for their wedding. He revealed that he will tie the knot on October 20 this year. It was met with congratulatory cheers from the production crew.

Yoo Jae Suk when humorously noted Jo Se Ho’s decision to make the wedding announcement on You Quiz on The Block, the comedian said that since life is short he wanted to share the special moment with the show’s audience and team. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Jo Se Ho also shared that Yoo Jae Suk was one of the first people with whom he had shared the joyous news. Yoo Jae Suk in the video wishes that Jo Se Ho and his bride-to-be find happiness together in this chapter of their life.

The video shared by You Quiz on The Block captioned the video by writing, "Cute Jo Se Ho joins the ranks of sold-out boys" while adding congratulatory words as well. Watch the sweetest announcement here.

More about Jo Se Ho

Jo Se Ho is a well-known South Korean comedian and TV personality. He has hosted famous variety shows like You Quiz on The Block, Quiz from The Stars, and more. Jo Se Ho confirmed his relationship with his non-celebrity girlfriend in January this year and now he has shared the news of them tying the knot.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat