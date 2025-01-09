'How to get NewJeans out': Min Hee Jin exposed by alleged investor Davolink CEO over ADOR exit; HYBE gains legal upperhand

Min Hee Jin has been recently exposed by the Davolink CEO of setting up a secret meeting during her tenure in ADOR. Allegedly, they both spoke extensively about NewJeans’ exit from the company, leading to the breach of trust with HYBE. However, Min Hee Jin has denied the claims and the existence of such a meeting.

On January 9, 2024, the South Korean news outlet Ten Asia released an exclusive report with Davolink CEO Park Jung Kyu who disclosed details of his secret meeting with Min Hee Jin. He revealed that they both met in September 2024 and had an elaborate discussion on how to remove NewJeans from ADOR.

According to Park Jung Kyu, he was introduced to Min Hee Jin over the phone in August of last year by an acquaintance, who was reportedly an uncle of one of NewJeans’ members. The two later met in person at his residence in Seoul to discuss how they could strategize getting NewJeans to sign with Davolink. At that time, Min was still working as an internal director at ADOR.

During their three-hour discussion, Min allegedly proposed a 5 billion KRW investment in NewJeans, which Park declined due to the potential risks involved. However, Min Hee Jin has denied setting up a meeting with the Davolink CEO and attempting to sign NewJeans members under the tech company.

Min Hee Jin's actions, if verified, could potentially be considered a breach of her trust during her time at ADOR. Engaging with external investors about moving NewJeans while still serving as an internal director could violate corporate laws.

Previously, HYBE accused Min Hee Jin of trying to overtake management rights through an internal audit and asked her to step down from her position as CEO of ADOR. The company also filed a formal complaint against her, and the secret meeting between Min Hee Jin and Devolink CEO can potentially play a key role in future trials.

