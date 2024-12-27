‘Husband come back home’: Son Ye Jin sends food truck to Hyun Bin’s filming location for Made in Korea with sweet messages

Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin’s love story is known not just in South Korea but all over the world. While they have managed to keep their mrarried lives private, the two have been seen expressing their love for each other openly these days. Son Ye Jin sent a coffee truck in support of Hyun Bin’s upcoming project Made in Korea, with a sweet message.

On December 27, 2024, Hive Media Corp., the production company behind the upcoming Disney+ original series Made in Korea, took to their Instagram and expressed gratitude to Son Ye Jin for a thoughtful gesture on behalf of her husband, Hyun Bin. The actress sent snacks and beverages to the filming set, showing her support for both Hyun Bin, who is juggling promotions for his movie Harbin and filming commitments, and the hardworking crew.

The production company shared their message of thanks to Son Ye Jin, "A sweet gift from @yejinhand for Hyun Bin, who is busy with Harbin promotions and Made in Korea filming. Thank you, Son Ye Jin."

The gesture included a beverage cart with signs featuring encouraging messages like, ‘Made in Korea, fighting until the end!’ and ‘Made in Korea cast and crew, the end is near!’ Adding a personal touch, Son Ye Jin signed off her notes with the endearing phrase, ‘Husband, come back home.’

Advertisement

Set in 1909 during Japan's colonization of Korea, Harbin follows Ahn Jung Geun, the sole survivor of a bloody battle, as he leads a daring mission to assassinate Itō Hirobumi, a symbol of Japanese oppression. To succeed, Ahn and his comrades must infiltrate Russia, gather resources, and outwit relentless enemies. With escalating risks, relentless pursuit, and the mission on the brink of failure, the film explores the sacrifices made for Korea’s independence and the high cost of freedom.

Hyun Bin takes on the role of General Ahn Jung Geun, the revered Korean independence activist renowned for assassinating Itō Hirobumi, Japan's first Prime Minister, in 1909. Directed and written by Woo Min Ho, the film hit theaters on December 24, 2024.

ALSO READ: When the Phone Rings stills: Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin take the stage together for first time in new episode