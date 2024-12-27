When the Phone Rings stills: Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin take the stage together for first time in new episode

When the Phone Rings is an ongoing South Korean series starring Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin in the leading roles. The show’s plot follows the lives of two individuals who get married for convenience, yet their relationship completely changes following a drastic incident. Ahead of the new episode, several stills have been released showcasing the relationship growth between the lead characters.

On December 27, 2024, the the production team of When the Phone Rings was released, featuring the leading cast of the show. The images from the upcoming episode reveal Sa Eon back at work after regaining consciousness, though a fresh wound on his forehead hints at his lingering injuries. Despite not having fully recovered, his resolve to stand on stage alongside Hee Joo drives him to push through his discomfort.

Before stepping into the spotlight, the couple shares a quiet moment, communicating secretly in sign language. Hee Joo, thrilled to fulfill her dream of delivering a speech with Sa Eon, maintains her composure and professionalism throughout. Even so, their deep connection is evident as they exchange subtle glances and lock eyes while sharing the stage.

Based on the web novel The Number You Have Dialed by Geon Eomul Nyeo, this story explores the complex and distant marriage of Baek Sa Eon and Hong Hui Ju. Their relationship began as a marriage of convenience. For three years, they have coexisted in silence, maintaining a facade of a happy, well-adjusted couple to the outside world. However, following the kidnapping of Hui Ju, their relationship completely changes.

In addition to Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin in the lead roles, the show features an impressive supporting cast, including Heo Nam Jun, Jang Gyuri, Han Jae Yi, and more. Directed by Park Sang Woo and Wi Deuk Gyu, new episodes of When the Phone Rings air every Friday and Saturday on Netflix.

