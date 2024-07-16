Hwang In Yeop, Jung Chae Yeon, Bae Hyun Sung’s youth romance Family by Choice concludes filming; confirms 2024 broadcast

Hwang In Yeop, Jung Chae Yeon, and Bae Hyun Sung are all set for their upcoming youth romance drama Family by Choice. The official network of the drama has confirmed its filming wrap-up along with broadcast plans in 2024. As the highly-anticipated drama inches closer to the premiere, excitement runs high to witness the trio’s heartwarming story.

Family by Choice confirmed to premiere in fall of 2024

On July 16, It was revealed that the filming schedule for Family by Choice has been concluded on July 14 and the drama is currently in post-production.

A representative of the production team shared that they are very grateful to have completed the rigorous journey safely with the help of all great talents and crew members who have worked hard day and night to present viewers with a deft piece of work.

In addition, they shared that while filming under the same roof, the actors formed a family-like bond off-screen as well. The production team is relentlessly working on the next stage to ensure the warmth of the story is conveyed properly to the viewers.

Additionally, JTBC confirmed that Family by Choice will premiere in the fall of 2024. The network also shared a new set of stills featuring the lead actors Hwang In Yeop, Jung Chae Yeon, and Bae Hyun Sung along with Choi Moo Sung and Choi Won Young.

Advertisement

More about Family by Choice

Family by Choice is an upcoming youth romance drama that will depict the story of three individuals unrelated by blood. While spending their teenage together, they grew a strong bond almost like a family. As the trio reunite after 10 years, the narrative unfolds whether their relationship has changed.

Hwang In Yeop known for his role in True Beauty leads the drama as Kim San Ha, now a doctor, he used to be an ace student in high school with good looks and perfect academic scores. Actor Choi Moo Sung will transform into his father Kim Dae Wook.

Jung Chae Yeon portrays Yoon Jae Woon, an optimistic teenager. Choi Won Young plays her father who operates a streetside noodle joint.

Bae Hyun Sung is set to play Kang Hae Joon. He was a charming teenager who despised hardships the most. As the trio reunites years later, it will interesting to see how their chemistry unfolds in this unconventional family tale.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Family by Choice is a Korean remake of the 2020 Chinese drama Go Ahead.

ALSO READ: Cha Seung Won, Park Hee Soon, Yoon Ga Yi to join Son Ye Jin and Lee Byung Hun in Park Chan Wook’s thriller Axe; Report