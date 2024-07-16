Cha Seung Won, Park Hee Soon, Yoon Ga Yi to join Son Ye Jin and Lee Byung Hun in Park Chan Wook’s thriller Axe; Report

Son Ye Jin and Lee Byung Hun are gearing up for their collaboration with Park Chan Wook. According to reports, Cha Seung Won, Park Hee Soon, and Yoon Ga Yi are also joining the auteur’s upcoming thriller film Axe. Anticipation runs high for this high-profile project’s premiere.

Cha Seung Won, Park Hee Soon, and Yoon Ga Yi join cast lineup for Axe

On July 16, Korean media outlet Edaily reported that Cha Seung Won, Park Hee Soon, and Yoon Ga Yi have been cast in Park Chan Wook’s upcoming thriller film Axe. These actors are currently coordinating details to appear in this highly-anticipated work.

On the other hand, Son Ye Jin, Lee Byung Hun, Lee Sung Min, Yeom Hye Ran, and Yoo Yeon Seok have already joined the cast line-up for Axe.

More about Cha Seung Won in Axe

Meanwhile, this will mark Cha Seung Won’s second collaboration with the Oldboy director. Recently he starred in the upcoming Netflix original action film Jeon, Ran, where Park Chan Wook also worked as a screenwriter and producer.

At the same time, in Axe, the One Ordinary Day actor will reunite with Lee Byung Hun, with whom he worked in Our Blues. Excitement runs high to witness these two actors’ on-screen dynamic and synergy in Axe.

Park Hee Soon's first collaboration with Park Chan Wook

This will be the first collaboration between Park Hee Soon and the Decision to Leave director. The actor is already a renowned face, who earned recognition for his performance in popular K-dramas and big-screen projects.

He is best known for My Name, Trolley, V.I.P., The Suspect, 1987: When the Day Comes, A Model Family, and more. Anticipation runs high to see what kind of character he will play in this upcoming thriller film molded by Park Chan Wook.

Yoon Ga Yi's first commercial breakthrough with role in Axe

Reports suggest Yoon Ga Yi bagged a pivotal role in Axe, after going through a tedious audition process. She is set to make her first commercial film breakthrough with this upcoming thriller. Previously, she has starred in a bunch of popular K-dramas including Through the Darkness, Doctor Cha, Revenant, Nothing Uncovered, and more.

Meanwhile, Park Chan Wook’s highly-anticipated French-to-Korean remake thriller Axe is set to begin full-scale production in August.

