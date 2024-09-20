Family by Choice stills: Hwang In Yeop, Jung Chaeyeon, and Bae Hyun Sung tease 10-year journey from childhood to adults

The much-awaited K-drama, Family by Choice has just released heartwarming new stills featuring its main leads; Hwang In Yeop, Jung Chaeyeon, and Bae Hyun Sung. These captivating images tease a decade-long journey of enduring friendship and evolving dynamics of their characters as they grow from kids to adults, promising viewers a delightful mix of nostalgia and romance.

Hwang In Yeop stars as Kim San Ha, a charming and seemingly perfect individual who returns to his childhood friends after a decade apart. His character has a rich history with Yoon Ju Won, portrayed by Jung Chaeyeon, and Kang Hae Jun, played by Bae Hyun Sung. Together, they shared countless memories growing up like siblings, and the drama explores their journey from childhood to adulthood.

The newly released stills capture the trio's affectionate bond, highlighting their shared experiences. In one particularly touching scene, the three gather on a staircase reminiscent of their childhood, evoking a sense of nostalgia. Other images show playful moments, with the friends forming V-signs against the stunning backdrop of a sparkling blue sea, radiating joy and close-knit friendship. These snapshots perfectly encapsulate the spirit of friendship and the warmth of their reunion.

Take a look at the new stills here;

Family by Choice is the K-drama adaptation of the popular Chinese drama Go Ahead, and it stars a talented ensemble cast, including Choi Won Young and Choi Moo Sung. As the storyline unfolds, viewers will get to witness how these three characters navigate their complex feelings for one another after years apart. The plot centers on their unique relationship; though not related by blood, they consider each other family.

Advertisement

Watch the trailer for Family by Choice here;

The drama promises to delve into their emotional struggles and the challenges of rekindling their connection while exploring new romantic feelings. Set to premiere on October 9 at 8:50 p.m. KST, the series will be available for international audiences on Viki.

With its heartfelt narrative and relatable themes of love, friendship, and family, Family by Choice is poised to resonate with viewers of all ages. As the characters embark on this new chapter of their lives, fans are eager to see how their journey unfolds and the romantic twists that await them.

ALSO READ: Family by Choice FIRST group still OUT: Hwang In Yeop, Jung Chaeyeon, Bae Hyun Sung display close-knit relationship