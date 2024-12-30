Hwang Jung Eum clarifies stance on intensive tax audit and subsequent additional payment

Hwang Jung Eum, the popular South Korean actress was subjected to an unscheduled intensive tax audit by the authorities in 2023. However, the actress’ agency has responded to the concerns in an official statement. The company reassured that there no tax evasion recorded during the process and only an additional payment was made.

On December 30, 2024, Hwang Jung Eum’s agency Y-One Entertainment released an official statement addressing the recent tax audit involving the actress. The agency clarified that Hwang Jung Eum underwent a tax audit conducted by the National Tax Service in 2023. During the coordination process between tax authorities and her tax accountant, differing interpretations of tax regulations resulted in the payment of additional taxes. The statement emphasized that there were no issues concerning taxes related to property transactions and affirmed that there was no intentional tax evasion or misconduct involved.

Hwang Jung Eum bought a commercial building in Sinsa Dong through her family-owned corporation, Hunminjeongeum Entertainment, for 25 billion KRW in 2018. By October 2021, the property was sold to a property leasing company based in Daegu for 11 billion KRW, yielding a profit of approximately 5 billion KRW after three years and seven months. Additionally, in May 2020, she purchased a standalone house in Itaewon, Seoul, for around 4.6 billion KRW.

Hwang Jung Eum is an established actress in the South Korean entertainment field who has appeared in multiple popular projects. Gaining recognition with the K-drama Through the Roof in 2009, the artist went on to appear in multiple series such as Full House Take 2, Secret Love, Kill Me, Heal Me, She Was Pretty, The Undateables, Mystic Pop-up Bar, and The Escape of the Seven among others.

The actress has also been in the news for her confusing relationship status. tied the knot with businessman and former professional golfer Lee Young Don in 2016, and together they have two sons. The couple faced a brief separation before reconciling, but earlier this year, they initiated divorce proceedings. In July, Hwang Jung Eum publicly confirmed her relationship with basketball player Kim Jong Kyu, though the couple separated just two weeks later.

