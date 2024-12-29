V celebrates his 29th birthday on 30 December 2024, and while in the military currently, the BTS member has been a celebrated act for maintaining his individuality while balancing a highly sensitive career as one-seventh of a K-pop icon. Today, we take a look at his multifaceted presence in the world of music.

Stigma: Starting from the 2016 release, marking his first-ever official solo song as a part of the group’s second studio album Wings, Stigma hoodwinked the listeners with the unique style that the star brought with his voice. The performance of the song became a massive point of discussion not just among fans but also onlookers who appreciated the change brought by the then-21-year-old.

It’s Definitely You: We know you might argue that the track is not an individual release; however, the collaboration with fellow BTS member Jin signs the start of V’s acting career via the K-drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, which would then become the start of his friendship with the famed Wooga Squad, but more on that later. It’s Definitely You is upbeat and boisterous, much like V’s character in the show (and Jin in real life) making for a perfect fit with the two.

Singularity: It was the release of this banger in 2018, as a part of the group’s 3rd studio album, Love Yourself: Tear, which cemented the presence of solo star V in the septet. His outfits for this song on BTS’ tour went viral, bringing more eyeballs to the group’s performance style.

Scenery: V’s first individual songwriter dip on SoundCloud came in 2019 with Scenery with a surprise drop, and it wasn’t until his official solo debut in 2023 that it was made available on global music platforms. The low register that had become synonymous with his name had a newfound rasp that stuck with the listeners.

Winter Bear: It’s no secret that V is an artiste to the core. Having previously designed his cover art for Scenery, the fans were treated to another side of his genius when the Winter Bear music video dropped for fans, and they saw him being a tourist much like anyone else, snapping away and finding meaning in each happening.

Inner Child: Shedding a light on his life as a K-pop superstar, V wrote a letter to his younger self and his hidden thoughts, telling them it was okay to be different. He simultaneously also extended a hand to the other people struggling to accept their past selves and offered a warm hug as a part of the group’s fourth Korean-language studio album.

Sweet Night: Youngest of the lot, Mr. Kim Taehyung made his loyalties known after deciding to feature on bestie Park Seo Joon’s drama Itaewon Class’ soundtrack album, recording his first solo OST rodeo and second overall. Much like its name, the all-English song became a comforting addition to the background of the sweet moments shared between the leads.

Snow Flower: Another collaboration in the list; this one comes as V’s first time working with anyone outside of the BTS universe for an individual release, and it was with fellow Wooga Squad member Peakboy. Their styles juxtapositioned in the Christmas gift from the singer set the tone for the ones to follow in the coming years.

Christmas Tree: Taking a trip around the sun, V returned with another year-ender banger, this time for Choi Woo Shik’s Our Beloved Summer. Christmas Tree starts off with the light strumming of a guitar and continues on a mellow progression. Working with mostly English lyrics, his baritone surprises with a Korean verse, arguably the best part of the track, and we’re stupefied yet again.

Layover (album): It was only a matter of time till the world would be able to listen to a record full of V’s comforting voice. Following rumors of a mixtape, a full album dropped in September 2023 following solo releases from older BTS members. The album was preceded by official releases of his songs Scenery, Winter Bear, and Snow Flower. Moreover, singles like Love Me Again and Rainy Days paved a beautiful pathway for his chart-topping album.

Led by the title Slow Dancing, the album comprised a piano remix of the track alongside the singles, as well as B-sides Blue and For Us. Each song, a high-five to his laid-back and distinct tone, Layover became an instant hit.

wherever u r: V was not done with 2023. Shortly after his military enlistment, the BTS member left a reason to look forward to the future with his collab track with Remember Me hitmaker Umi on his 28th birthday. The RnB song with hints of Soul music is conversational in nature and flows over the promise of being together despite any circumstances.

FRI(END)S: Dropping yet another surprise release, which was becoming the norm for the singer, V released FRI(END)S. Of the Pop Soul R&B genre, it was another all-English song that re-introduced the audiences to his wide spectrum of talents.

Winter Ahead: Joining forces with fan-favorite Park Hyo Shin, a high-quality holiday-themed music video greeted the viewers as the two handsome men’s honey vocals took over their minds with this song. The jazz-pop style had been one V was long interested in and surely fulfilled his wishes, becoming a unique addition to his discography.

White Christmas: A holiday classic, the BTS member teamed up with late legend Bing Crosby’s team for White Christmas as a new version of the song was revealed to the masses and managed to beat Christmas Queen Mariah Carey on the chart, an almost impossible feat.

Special mentions

Love wins all: While not featuring V as a singer on the track, the IU record stars him as the lead actor in the music video and received a lot of love.

Gyopo Hairstyle: Another music video feature, this one was for Peakboy alongside fellow Wooga Squad mates, which had the viewers amused at their chemistry.

