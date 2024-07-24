HYBE denies obtaining Min Hee Jin's chats with shaman forcibly; says work mail used to send texts to external party

The ongoing power struggle between HYBE and ADOR’s CEO Min Hee Jin has been sending shockwaves through the K-pop world over the last few months. A recent report suggests that the parent company denied obtaining Min Hee Jin’s conversation with the shaman illegally. They revealed that it was stored on their servers as she used company mail to share the chats with outsiders.

HYBE says Min Hee Jin’s chats with shaman weren’t obtained illegally

On July 24, Korean media outlet OSEN reported that In a shocking revelation, HYBE claimed that Min Hee Jin used her work email to share information with external parties including her conversation with the shaman. The documents sent remained at HYBE’s servers and later the external recipient was identified as a high-ranking employee at the agency’s partner company B.

HYBE denies forensically examining Min Hee Jin’s laptop

In addition, HYBE reiterated that they have never forensically examined the laptop Min Hee Jin returned in the past. The company refuted Min Hee Jin’s accusations of forcefully obtaining company assets. As per the report, the parent company acclaimed that the ADOR CEO in fact never complied with company audits or submitted assets.

They further emphasized in their statement to the media outlet that the two deputy CEOs voluntarily submitted their information assets without any coercion from HYBE.

The report stated that HYBE made it clear that these accusations from Min Hee Jin’s side were completely false when she in fact agreed to the processing of personal information after joining the company.

As per the report, the agency said that despite repeatedly explaining how they got ahold of the information, the ADOR CEO still chose to file a lawsuit based on false facts. OSEN mentioned that HYBE plans to respond to these allegedly false allegations with a countercharge.

More about Min Hee Jin’s latest lawsuit against HYBE executives

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Min Hee Jin filed a complaint with Yongsan Police Station against HYBE’s former CEO Park Ji Won, and other executives. She reportedly filed a string of charges including obstruction of business, violation of information and communications network, detection of electronic records, and defamation.

