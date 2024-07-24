BTS’ Jimin shows off slick moves in dance practice video for MUSE title track Who; Watch

BTS’ Jimin is currently basking in the success of his latest solo album MUSE. In particular, the title track Who is getting praised by fans the most, thanks to the K-pop idol’s outstanding dancing skills. The singer once again showed off his smooth moves in the new dance practice video for Who.

Jimin takes over the studio with new Who dance practice video

On July 24, Jimin unveiled a new dance practice video for MUSE's title track Who. In the video, he successfully captured the difficult choreography with his slick moves and outstanding talents, proving why he is considered a dance ace. With his backup dancer, the K-pop idol set the studio floor on fire without any hesitation.

Jimin is known for nailing choreographies and this one is no exception. Keeping in sync with the backup crew, the BTS member instantly uplifted the ambiance with his energetic performance.

Here, watch Jimin nailing Who's choreography in the new dance practice video:

Know more about Jimin’s solo album MUSE

On July 19, Jimin unveiled his much-awaited full-length solo album MUSE consisting of 7 songs - the title track Who, pre-release Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. LOCO), Rebirth (Intro), Interlude: Showtime, Slow Dance (feat. Sofia Carson), Be Mine, and Closer Than This.

Advertisement

In particular, the title track which delves deeper into the singer’s desperate search for an idealized love, is being loved by ARMYs all over the world. While many fans are praising Jimin’s musical brilliance, others are in awe of his dancing skills which set him apart from many other K-pop soloists.

Seems like the BTS member has already cracked the formula for a successful solo career and the consistent achievements of his latest solo album serve as evidence.

Within 24 hours of its release, the title track Who fetched him a new career milestone by topping iTunes in 112 countries across the world. The music video has also amassed over 18 million views within 5 days of its release.

Meanwhile, Jimin is currently completing his mandatory military enlistment. He is set to be discharged in June 2025. His latest release MUSE marks his overall second solo album following his debut EP FACE.

ALSO READ: Did BTS’ SUGA attend Jo Jung Suk-led film Pilot’s VIP screening? Rare sighting amid military enlistment excites fans; PIC