Hyper Knife FIRST LOOK: Park Eun Bin appears as doctor turned criminal, Sol Kyung Gu plays her mentor in medical thriller; SEE

Hyper Knife is a much-awaited drama which tells the story of a doctor who takes an interest in human brains and murders people. Anticipation runs high as Park Eun Bin, Sol Kyung Gu, Yoon Chang Young and Park Byung Eun take on the main roles and come together with the talented cast for this project. The drama will be streaming on an OTT platform for the global audience. Park Eun Bin plays a genius doctor and Sol Kyung Gu takes on the role of her mentor.

On September 12, Disney+ dropped a video montage giving a glimpse of their upcoming projects which also included the highly anticipated thriller Hyper Knife. The video showed Park Eun Bin in a new avatar as she wears doctors’ scrubs and looks at her mentor played by Sol Kyung Gu. The actress shows various emotions through her eyes and gives a glimpse into the character’s fears and hunger to know more. The video also confirmed that the series will be streaming on the platform in 2025 though a date hasn’t been revealed yet.

Watch the video below:

Hyper Knife will be streaming on Disney+ and is expected to premiere in the first half of 2025. Park Eun Bin will play the role of a doctor and Sol Kyung Gu will be playing the role of her teacher. Yoon Chan Young will be appearing as the bodyguard of the doctor who saves him. The bodyguard is aware of the murders the doctor commits but believes in her as a doctor.

Advertisement

The drama is a psychological thriller which tells the story of the confrontation and growth of two crazy geniuses. A doctor who is fascinated by human brains turns into a murderer to know more about the human mind. Due to an incident, she faces charges of attempted murder against her teacher.

The project is being directed by Kim Jung Hyun who is also known for Crazy Love, My Fellow Citizens! and more. Kim Sun Hee wrote the script. She is known for Man Who Dies To Live, Night Watchman's Journal and more.

ALSO READ: ‘Felt comfortable right away’: Park Shin Hye compliments The Judge from Hell co-star Kim Jae Young’s personality