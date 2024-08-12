Park Eun Bin, Sol Kyung Gu, Yoon Chan Young and more confirmed to lead Hyper Knife; Show eyes early 2025 OTT premiere

Park Eun Bin, Sol Kyung Gu, Yoon Chan Young and Park Byung Eun have been confirmed to lead the upcoming psychological thriller Hyper Knife. The project is highly anticipated as the star cast comes together for this medical thriller. Additionally, it would be the first time that Park Eun Bin would appear in an antagonistic role. Here are the details of the exciting drama.

On August 12, Disney+ confirmed Park Eun Bin, Sol Kyung Gu, Yoon Chan Young and Park Byung Eun to be the main cast of Hyper Knife. Park Eun Bin is known for her appearance in hit dramas like Extraordinary Attorney Woo, The King's Affection and more. Sol Kyung Gu has acted in many films like Kill Biksoon, The Boys and more. Yoon Chang Young debuted as a young actor in 2013 with the drama When a Man's in Love and is best known for All of Us Are Dead. Park Byung Eun has worked on hits like Eve and Because This is My First Life.

Hyper Knife will be streaming on Disney+ and is expected to premiere in the first half of 2025. Park Eun Bin will play the role of a doctor and Sol Kyung Gu will be playing the role of her teacher. Yoon Chan Young will be appearing as the bodyguard of the doctor who saves him. The bodyguard is aware of the murders the doctor commits but believes in her as a doctor.

Advertisement

The drama is a psychological thriller which tells the story of the confrontation and growth of two crazy geniuses. A doctor who is fascinated by human brains turns into a murderer to know more about the human mind. Due to an incident, she faces charges of attempted murder against her teacher.

The project is being directed by Kim Jung Hyun who is also known for Crazy Love, My Fellow Citizens! and more. Kim Sun Hee wrote the script. She is known for Man Who Dies To Live, Night Watchman's Journal and more.

ALSO READ: Kim Min Ha fights the hardships of life and protects her child in Pachinko season 2 trailer with Lee Min Ho; Watch