‘Felt comfortable right away’: Park Shin Hye compliments The Judge from Hell co-star Kim Jae Young’s personality

Park Shin Hye, the noted South Korean actress, who will soon be seen leading the fantasy romance K-drama The Judge from Hell with Kim Jae Young recently shared thoughts about working together. Complimenting her co-star Kim Jae Young, the actress said that she “felt comfortable with him right away.”

On September 12, 2024, the South Korean media outlet Newsen revealed their interview with The Judge from Hell stars Park Shin Hye and Kim Jae Young.

While sharing what was it like working with Kim Jae Young, Park Shin Hye complimented the actor for his personality and acting. The Doctor Slump actress said Kim Jae Young has a great personality that she felt “comfortable with him right away.”

Park Shin Hye praised her co-star for being “thoughtful’ while acting scenes together as he always welcomed any suggestions she had. She added that because of Kim Jae Young, they were able to film their scenes smoothly and exchange ideas. She noted she was “truly grateful” for that.

While talking about Kim Jae Young’s role in The Judge from Hell, the actress shared Han Da On is a character that will connect with the viewers. She added that he is someone who is professional at work and incredibly kind to his family and friends. Park Shin Hye further noted that Han Da On “mirrors Kim Jae Young’s real-life charm.”

The Judge from Hell is an upcoming fantasy romance K-drama starring Park Shin Hye as Kang Bit Na and Kim Jae Young as Han Da On in the lead roles. It follows the story of a demon who has come from hell to punish bad humans and criminals and to do so she takes over criminal court judge Kang Bit Na’s body. She uses her supernatural powers to give judgment in her own way.

But then she crosses paths with the kind and warm-hearted detective who chooses to punish criminals within the law, unlike demon Kang Bit Na. But after meeting him, Kang Bit Na will try to become a true judge and join hands with Han Da On.

The Judge from Hell is set to premiere on September 21, 2024, on SBS at 10 PM KST (6:30 PM IST) and will also be available for streaming on Disney+.

