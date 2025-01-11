Hyun Bin and Lee Dong Wook's Harbin surpasses 4 million moviegoers in 19 days of release

Hyun Bin's historical movie Harbin continued its box office dominance by selling more than 4 million tickets in just 19 days of its release, as per the report of the Korean Film Council on January 11. Harbin dropped in the theatres of South Korea on December 24, 2024 and has been achieving milestones ever since.

Harbin topped the Korea box office for 19 days straight. To mark the achievement, the actors of the war movie—Hyun Bin, Lee Dong Wook, Jo Woo Jin and Park Hoon, along with director Woo Min Ho—dropped a video on YouTube expressing their thankfulness through a sweet 16-second message.

Previously, the movie recorded the biggest start of the year, with over 3 million moviegoers from Christmas Eve to New Year's Day. To celebrate the milestone, a special poster was unveiled featuring the film’s ensemble cast.

Harbin was set against the backdrop of the 1990 Japan-occupied Korea, narrating the gripping tale of Ahn Jung Geun (Hyun Bin), the sole survivor of a fierce and bloody battle, who embarks on a perilous quest to kill Itō Hirobumi (Lily Franky), a powerful symbol of Japanese tyranny. Ahn Jung Geun's mission to assassinate Itō Hirobumi required him to travel to Russia, gather required resources, and evade the security forces. With risks at every turn, the plan's success seemed questionable.

The patriotic aspect of the movie, including several Koreans' giving up their lives for their country's independence, might have resonated with the audience. Fans and critics are pouring their love on the historical war thriller since its release on December 24, 2024. Besides them, Hyun Bin's wife, actress Son Ye Jin, also expressed her positive response to the film. Quoting a line from the film, she mentioned that Harbin was a must-watch film.

