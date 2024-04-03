HyunA's agency announces legal action against malicious posts on singer's relationship with Yong Jun Hyung

Singer HyunA has taken a bold stance against defamation and sexual harassment, as revealed by her agency AT AREA. Facing numerous malicious posts targeting her, HyunA, alongside her agency, vows to pursue legal action to protect her character and reputation.

HyunA takes a stand against defamation

Soloist HyunA, represented by her agency AT AREA, has made a bold move in the face of online harassment and defamation, including instances of sexual harassment. In a statement released on April 3 KST, AT AREA revealed the distressing reality of numerous malicious posts targeting HyunA, containing false information, malicious slander, and defamation.

AT AREA made it clear that such behavior will not be tolerated and emphasized their commitment to taking decisive legal action against those responsible. The agency declared its intent to explore all available legal avenues, both civil and criminal, with the assistance of legal representation, to address these malicious actions directed towards their artist.

Currently, HyunA is publicly involved in a relationship with singer Yong Jun Hyung, and despite facing unwarranted attacks on her character and reputation, she remains resolute. The agency expressed gratitude towards fans and supporters for their unwavering support and assured them of their ongoing efforts to safeguard HyunA and other artists under their care.

More details about HyunA’s latest activities

HyunA, the renowned South Korean singer-songwriter, rapper, and model, has been making waves with her latest activities. After her departure from P Nation in August 2022, she signed with the agency At Area in November 2023, marking a new chapter in her career. Following this, on November 6, 2023, HyunA released an Attitude performance video, showcasing her dynamic talent and captivating stage presence.

Throughout her career, HyunA has consistently pushed boundaries with her music and performances. From her early days with Wonder Girls and 4Minute to her successful solo ventures, she has continued to captivate audiences worldwide. With her latest endeavors under At Area, fans eagerly anticipate what HyunA has in store next, as she continues to leave her mark on the K-pop industry with her unparalleled charisma and artistry.

