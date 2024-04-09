'Recording is over': Soloist HyunA hints at dropping new music after 2 years; REPORTS

HyunA is reportedly gearing up for a comeback, set to release a new song in May. After a hiatus of over two years since her last mini-album Nabillera, anticipation is high among fans.

HyunA hints at a new release in May

According to a K-media report on April 9, HyunA is set to make a highly anticipated comeback with a new song slated for release on May 2nd. This would mark her return after approximately 2 years and 4 months since her last release, the 8th mini album Nabillera, in January 2022. While the format of the album is yet to be confirmed, it's been revealed that HyunA seems to have completed recording her new track and is diligently preparing for her comeback performance.

Earlier, HyunA gave fans a glimpse of what's to come when she shared a photo on her social media on the 7th, captioned “Recording finished," hinting at her impending comeback and heightening anticipation among her supporters.

Last November, HyunA embarked on a new chapter by signing an exclusive contract with AT AREA, led by producer Tim Groovy Room. Speaking about the partnership, HyunA expressed confidence in the direction of her music, stage, and style under AT AREA's guidance.

In conjunction with the contract announcement, HyunA also released the performance video Attitude, offering a glimpse into the musical aesthetic she aims to achieve with precision. Although not released as an official audio track, Attitude provided fans with a taste of what to expect from HyunA's future releases.

More details about HyunA and her latest activities

HyunA, the acclaimed South Korean singer-songwriter, rapper, and model, has been making waves in the music industry with her dynamic solo career. From her debut with the girl group Wonder Girls to her successful stint with 4Minute, HyunA has continuously captivated audiences with her unique style and infectious energy.

After parting ways with CUBE Entertainment, HyunA joined PSY's label, PNation, in 2019, marking a new chapter in her career. Under PNation, she released hit singles like Flower Shower and her seventh EP, I'm Not Cool, in January 2021, further solidifying her status as a solo artist.

Continuing her musical journey, HyunA collaborated with Dawn on the duet EP 1+1=1 in September 2021, showcasing her versatility and talent. In July 2022, she released her eighth EP, Nabillera, featuring the title track of the same name, before parting ways with P Nation in August 2022. With her electrifying performances and bold artistic vision, HyunA continues to leave an indelible mark on the K-pop landscape, captivating fans worldwide with her music and charisma.

