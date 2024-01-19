Why is HyunA facing hate over dating rumors with Yong Jun Hyung? Know idol’s link to Burning Sun scandal

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to violence, sexual abuse and rape

On Thursday, January 18, 2024, K-pop soloist HyunA shared a photo of her holding hands with former BEAST and Highlight member Yong Jun Hyung. Fans debated whether the post signaled a collaboration or hinted at a romantic involvement, expressing concern and frustration over her association with the ex-Highlight member.

HyunA receives hate after posting pic with rumored BF Yong Jun Hyung

On January 18, speculations about former Highlight member Yong Jun Hyung (Junhyung) and HyunA dating circulated widely. The rumors gained momentum after the duo posted a photo holding hands, accompanied by HyunA's comments on the post. These second-generation idols share a substantial history, having both debuted under the same label and collaborated on various songs throughout their careers.

Nevertheless, the idol's fans have strongly criticized her for associating with the singer, citing his alleged connection to the infamous Burning Sun scandal that garnered significant attention in South Korea. As a result, numerous HyunA fans have openly criticized the idol for maintaining her relationship with the male star, be it romantic or friendly.

The broader K-pop fan community has also voiced disappointment in HyunA, considering her history of advocating for female empowerment throughout her career. This disappointment is particularly pronounced given the severity of the Burning Sun Scandal, one of the most appalling instances of mistreatment towards women.

Yong Jun Hyung's association with the Burning Sun Scandal

In January 2019, MBC reported an incident from November 2018 where a male was assaulted at Burning Sun by a staff member attempting to rescue a woman from a sexual assault in the club. This report triggered an extensive investigation into the Gangnam club Burning Sun, owned by former BIGBANG member Seungri. The investigation uncovered numerous connections to severe crimes, including prostitution, drug trafficking, and police corruption.

Upon further investigation, the police discovered allegations of the club's involvement in the use of spy cams and rape. A shocking aspect of the Burning Sun Scandal that deeply disturbed netizens was the revelation of group chats where illegally obtained sex videos were shared by its members. While Jung Joon Young was identified as one of the most active participants in these chats, others, including Choi Jonghoon, Lee Jonghyun, and Yong Jun Hyung, were also implicated.

Subsequent investigations into this specific aspect of the scandal led to charges against Jung Joon Young and Choi Jonghoon for the distribution of illicit videos and involvement in gang rape. Among those affected by the investigations that unfolded until 2021 was former BEAST and Highlight member Yong Jun Hyung.

During the investigations, the idol admitted to not only being a part of the group chat but also engaging in inappropriate conversations about the illegal videos. However, the idol maintained that he never participated in the actual filming of such videos. The case eventually simmered down, with some of the implicated K-pop idols facing consequences for their alleged crimes, including resignations from the industry.

Yong Jun Hyung, who had been away from the public eye until November 2022, departed from his former group, Highlight, and made a comeback with a solo album titled Loner. Despite his new endeavors, criticism continued to follow him. However, what particularly angered and shocked netizens was HyunA's affiliation with the idol. Fans couldn't help but express their disapproval of HyunA associating with someone who had promoted or indirectly participated in a scandal that disrespected and harmed women.

Netizens were taken aback by her actions, especially considering the idol's active support and advocacy for women's empowerment and rights. Whether it's an upcoming collaboration or a suggestion of a romantic involvement, fans are expressing their discontent with HyunA's association with the idol, venting their displeasure across various social media platforms. Both artists' agencies have issued brief statements, declining to comment on their personal matters. Consequently, the internet is flooded with rumors and speculations, leaving fans curious about the true nature of the relationship.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with sexual violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

