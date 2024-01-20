'We bring positive energy to each other': Yong Jun Hyung comments on his relationship with HyunA

Yong Jun Hyung, former BEAST/Highlight member, has shed light on his connection with HyunA, stating, "We bring positive energy to each other." Dispelling curiosity sparked by Instagram posts, he offers insight into their relationship, putting an end to speculations surrounding their dynamic.

Yong Jun Hyung reflects on his and HyunA’s relationship

Former BEAST/Highlight member Yong Jun Hyung has addressed the swirling rumors about his relationship with K-pop sensation HyunA. The speculation intensified following an Instagram update from the duo, leaving fans curious about the nature of their connection.

Yong Jun Jyung, in a heartfelt message to fans on the messaging platform fromm, echoed HyunA's plea for favorable views, “please look at us beautifully/warmly,” a common phrase suggesting the need for support and blessings. He disclosed that their relationship is filled with "positive energy," a sentiment often associated with romantic involvement.

In his message, Yong Jun Hyung reassured fans about their well-being and shared warm wishes, urging everyone to take care of themselves. While the surprise news caught many off guard, he expressed gratitude for the support and encouraged fans to stand by them.

Despite both management agencies choosing to remain silent on the matter, Jun Hyung's latest update hints at a blossoming romance between HyunA and himself, making them the speculated "New Year's Couple" of 2024. As fans eagerly await more details, the duo's candid messages have provided a glimpse into the positive and supportive nature of their newfound connection.

HyunA and Yong Jun Hyung sparked dating rumors on January 17

K-pop enthusiasts were buzzing with excitement as soloist HyunA and former Highlight member Yong Jun Hyung sparked dating rumors through their recent social media posts. The beautiful image, depicting the pair strolling hand in hand across sandy terrain, fueled speculation about the nature of their relationship. While some fans speculated on a possible collaboration, others sensed a romantic connection, given the intimate visuals and accompanying captions.

The captured moment in the desert-like setting exuded warmth and connection, leaving fans eager for clarification. HyunA's caption, "Please look at us warmly/beautifully," added to the intrigue, prompting discussions within the K-pop community. The ambiguity surrounding their posts fueled curiosity, with fans anxiously awaiting further details from the artists.

As the social media buzz around HyunA and Yong Jun Hyung's posts continued to grow, the duo successfully captured the attention and curiosity of fans. Now confirmed to be a relationship announcement, their posts earlier kept the K-pop community abuzz with speculation and excitement.

