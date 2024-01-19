Who is Yong Jun Hyung? All about ex-Highlight/BEAST member amid his dating rumors with HyunA after DAWN and her break up

HyunA, the renowned K-pop soloist, and Yong Jun Hyung, ex-Highlight/BEAST member, sparked dating rumors through recent heartwarming social media posts. Fans speculate collaboration or a relationship confirmation, adding an air of mystery to their connection.

HyunA and Yong Jun Hyung’s rumored romance awaits confirmation

HyunA, the celebrated K-pop soloist, and former Highlight/BEAST member, Yong Jun Hyung, have set the rumor mill in motion with their recent social media posts. The heartwarming images of the duo strolling hand in hand across sandy terrain have fans questioning the nature of their connection.

While some speculate a potential collaboration, others interpret the captions as hints of a confirmed romantic involvement. The captured moment exudes warmth, with HyunA's caption adding to the intrigue. Her words, "Please look at us warmly/beautifully," leave fans speculating about a public acknowledgment of their relationship.

Amidst the ambiguity, discussions within the K-pop community intensify, eagerly awaiting clarification from the artists. As the social media buzz amplifies, whether a professional collaboration or a personal confirmation, HyunA and Yong Jun Hyung have undeniably captivated fans, generating anticipation and excitement in the K-pop sphere.

About ex-Highlight/BEAST member Yong Jun Hyung

Yong Jun Hyung, born on December 19, 1989, is a multifaceted South Korean talent renowned as a singer-songwriter, rapper, record producer, and actor. He initially gained prominence as a member of the South Korean boy band Highlight, formerly known as BEAST, formed in 2009. However, Jun Hyung's departure from Highlight in 2019 was marked by controversy surrounding his admission to watching illegal videos, part of the Burning Sun scandal. Despite this, the police clarified that, at that point, he was considered only a witness.

Advertisement

Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

In his solo endeavors, Jun Hyung has showcased his diverse talents. As a solo artist, he released an extended play titled Flower in 2013, followed by his first full-length album, Goodbye 20's, in 2018. His musical repertoire extends beyond K-pop, with collaborations and features in various songs, including HyunA's Change and G.NA's I'll Back Off So You Can Live Better.

Not limited to music, Jun Hyung ventured into acting, making appearances in Korean dramas such as Monstar in 2013 and Coffee, Do Me a Favor in 2018. His acting skills garnered recognition, earning him the Best New Actor award at the 2013 Korean Drama Awards for his role in Monstar.

Jun Hyung's solo career continued to flourish with his participation in reality shows like Yong Jun Hyung's Good Life and hosting duties on Hitmaker and It's Dangerous Beyond the Blankets. His involvement in various entertainment projects highlighted his versatility within the Korean entertainment industry.

In 2019, Jun Hyung enlisted for his mandatory military service as an active duty soldier. Unfortunately, he faced a setback due to a knee injury, transitioning to complete the remainder of his service as a public service worker. He was discharged on February 26, 2021.

After leaving Around Us Entertainment in 2021, Jun Hyung marked his return to the music scene in 2022 with the announcement of a new album. Despite facing a postponement due to the national mourning period following the Seoul Halloween crowd crush incident, he persevered, releasing his first EP, Loner, under his independent label BLACK MADE in October 2022. His solo concert, initially scheduled for November 4 and 5, also faced a delay but eventually took place.

In March 2023, Jun Hyung released POST IT feat. Xion and Til' the End, showcasing his continued dedication to music and his role as a composer.

Outside of his artistic pursuits, Jun Hyung demonstrated a philanthropic side by donating 10 million won to the Hope Bridge Disaster Relief Association in March 2022, aiding victims of a massive wildfire in Uljin, Gyeongbuk, and Samcheok, Gangwon.

Despite the controversies, Yong Jun Hyung has navigated the challenges, leaving an indelible mark on the Korean entertainment industry with his talent and resilience.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Did HyunA publicly confirm she's dating ex-Highlight member Yong Jun Hyung? See announcement PICS