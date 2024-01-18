Did HyunA publicly confirm she's dating ex-Highlight member Yong Jun Hyung? See announcement PICS

Hyuna, the K-pop soloist and former Highlight member Yong Jun Hyung's recent social media posts featuring heartwarming pictures fuel dating rumors. While some speculate it's a collaboration, others believe it to be an announcement picture suggesting a confirmed relationship. The ambiguity has fans buzzing about the true nature of their connection.

Are HyunA and Yong Jun Hyung dating?

K-pop soloist HyunA and former Highlight member Yong Jun Hyung have ignited dating rumors with their recent social media posts, leaving fans intrigued about the nature of their relationship. The heartwarming pictures shared by both artists feature them walking hand in hand on sandy terrain, creating a buzz among fans. While some speculate the possibility of a collaboration, others believe the images and captions suggest a confirmed romantic relationship.

The captured moment in the desert-like setting exudes warmth and connection, with HyunA's caption adding to the speculation. Her words, "Please look at us warmly/beautifully," have left fans questioning whether this signifies a public acknowledgment of their romantic involvement. The ambiguity surrounding their posts has fueled curiosity and discussions within the K-pop community.

As fans eagerly await further clarification from the artists, the social media buzz around HyunA and Yong Jun Hyung's posts continues to grow. Whether it's a professional collaboration or a confirmation of a personal relationship, the pair has successfully captured the attention and curiosity of fans, keeping the K-pop community abuzz with speculation and excitement.

HyunA's recent engagements

On November 6, 2023, it was reported that Hyuna had signed with the agency At Area. Coinciding with this new chapter in her career, she made a comeback with the single ATTITUDE on the same day. This marked Hyuna's return to the music scene after her last appearance in July 2022 with her 8th EP titled Nabillera, featuring a music video for the title track of the same name.

In August 2018, K-pop star Hyuna publicly confirmed her relationship with Pentagon member E'Dawn, revealing that they had been together since May 2016. The couple announced their engagement on February 3, 2022, sharing the joyous news on Instagram. However, by November 2022, Hyuna took to her Instagram account to disclose that she and E'Dawn had parted ways.

