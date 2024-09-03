I AM STILL Preview: BTS’ Jungkook gears up for 'not comeback but debut' with Seven, works on upping stage presence and more

BTS’ Jungkook is set to release his upcoming solo documentary film, I AM STILL, which chronicles his journey to creating his debut solo album. The first preview of the film has been released, showcasing the artist’s insights on creating the single Seven featuring Latto.

On September 2, 2024, the short preview for BTS’ Jungkook’s solo documentary I AM STILL has been released. In the short clip, the artist talks about the creative process of his hit single Seven from the debut solo album GOLDEN. He states that before the song, his life had come to a standstill but soon after the song’s release, he became extremely busy as it brought in many opportunities.

From being involved with the production of the song to rehearsing for performances, Jungkook can be seen in his element where he confidently commands the stage. It emphasizes that the artist was not having a comeback but a debut, which holds more weight as he is ready to start a new chapter of his life.

The description of the documentary I AM STILL states that it will follow the most popular BTS member, Jungkook, and showcase his journey up until the release of his debut solo album, GOLDEN. The film documents the 150-day process of creating the album leading up to its ultimate release. Moreover, it will also highlight the artist’s involvement with the project and the phenomenal path he takes.

The film will also feature live performances in Seoul and the iconic Times Square live showcase. It will also consist of exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes footage. It is all set to release in theatres on September 18, 2024.

Jungkook made his debut as a K-pop idol with BTS in 2013 alongside Jin, RM, Jimin, J-hope, V, and Suga. The artist made his solo debut with the album GOLDEN in 2023 and took the world by storm. The album features popular collaborations such as SEVEN ft. Latto and 3D ft. Jack Harlow and includes the remix version of the hit single Standing Next to You with pop star Usher.

