Dear Hyeri stills: Shin Hye Sun and Lee Jin Wook are madly in love unknowing of awaiting horrors; See PICS

Shin Hye Sun, the noted South Korean actress who has been showcasing her acting skills across different genres, will soon be taking on a lead role in the upcoming romance K-drama Dear Hyeri. Dear Hyeri has revealed new stills glimpsing Shin Hye Sun and Lee Jin Wook’s madly in love era, unaware of the painful breakup awaiting them.

On September 3, 2024, Dear Hyeri unveiled new stills featuring Shin Hye Sun as Joo Eun Ho and Lee Jin Wook as Jung Hyun Oh’s relationship when they were madly in love, unaware of the horrors awaiting them.

The first still shows Shin Hye Sun’s Joo Eun Ho lovingly caressing Lee Jin Wook’s Jung Hyun Oh’s cheek as they endearingly gaze into each other’s eyes. The second still captures them embracing each other in a big hug as Jung Hyun Oh’s smile takes attention.

The third still shows Joo Eun Ho on Jung Hyun Oh’s back as she gets a piggyback from her boyfriend as they spend an unforgettable time with each other in love. The last still grabs attention as it displays Shin Hye Sun and Lee Jin Wook’s characters’ time when they were a couple madly in love doing adorable things together. Joo Eun Ho is cutely clutching onto Jung Hyun Oh’s leg as he works in the kitchen, glimpsing their beautiful love story.

Advertisement

Check out the new Dear Hyeri stills here:

The stills furthermore glimpse the beautiful chemistry between Shin Hye Sun and Lee Jin Wook, at the same time raising anticipation for their adorable moments as a couple in the K-drama.

It further piques the intrigue as to why Joo Eun Ho and Jung Hyun Oh went through such a painful breakup later, when they were so enamored with each other. Their complicated love story thus increases anticipation for Dear Hyeri.

Dear Hyeri is set to premiere on September 23, 2024, on ENA at 10 PM KST (6:30 PM IST). Dear Hyeri will follow the story of Joo Eun Ho, who is suffering from dissociative identity disorder after her sister suddenly went missing. Joo Eun Ho’s other personality, Joo Hye Ri, is comparatively bright and looks for the good in everything.

ALSO READ: Dear Hyeri 3rd teaser: Shin Hye Sun’s polar opposite personalities fall in love with Lee Jin Wook and Kang Hoon; Watch