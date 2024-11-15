I-LAND2 girl group izna's debut album N/a's cover to be redesigned after backlash over alleged plagiarism of NewJeans; Know more

WAKEONE Entertainment’s upcoming girl group izna is gearing up for their highly anticipated debut, but the journey hasn’t been without bumps. The group, formed through the survival show I-LAND2, recently faced backlash after unveiling the cover design for their debut mini-album N/a. Fans and netizens were quick to point out striking similarities between izna’s album design and NewJeans’ OMG, sparking accusations of plagiarism.

The controversy spread like wildfire across social media platforms, with K-pop enthusiasts sharing side-by-side comparisons. The individual member versions of izna’s album cover were noted for their similar color palettes, layout, and graphic elements, leading to claims that the design bore more than just a passing resemblance to NewJeans’ iconic visuals.

Many fans argued that the similarities went beyond mere inspiration and bordered on direct imitation, putting WAKEONE Entertainment in the spotlight and prompting calls for an official response.

WAKEONE was swift to acknowledge the issue. In a statement released on X (formerly known as Twitter), the agency addressed the growing concerns and confirmed that they were aware of the criticism. The company assured fans that the design for izna’s album cover would be completely changed ahead of the album’s release.

“Hello,

This is WAKEONE.

We would like to provide information regarding the izna Ver. from izna’s album, which was released today. We are aware of the concerns raised about the design and have decided to completely change it.

Advertisement

We will take thorough precautions to prevent such incidents from happening again in the future.”

— WAKEONE

The decision to redesign the album cover was met with mixed but largely positive reactions. While some fans expressed relief that the issue was addressed before the official release, others praised WAKEONE’s prompt response and willingness to make changes.

Izna, comprised of 7 members; Mai, Jaemin, Jiyoon, Koko, Sarang, Jungeun, and Saebi, who stood out during the intense competition on I-LAND2. The septet is set to make a splash in K-pop on November 25. With the new album design in the works, all eyes are on izna to see if they can turn this challenge into an opportunity to shine even brighter.

ALSO READ: I-LAND 2 girl group izna to make official debut with 1st mini-album Na on November 25; Details