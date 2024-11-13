'Rectify violations of contract, else...': NewJeans serves legal notice to ADOR threatening contract termination; label responds

In a dramatic move, NewJeans has officially served a legal certificate of contents to their label, ADOR, demanding that the company address serious violations of their exclusive contract within 14 days. If the company fails to comply, NewJeans threatens to terminate their contract, marking a bold escalation in the group's turbulent relationship with their agency.

According to reports fromK-media outlet, Yonhap News on November 13, 2024, the NewJeans members; Kim Minji, Hanni Pham, Danielle Marsh, Kang Haerin, and Lee Hyein, sent the certificate using their legal names, outlining grievances that they claim stem from ADOR's mishandling of their contract. The document, which functions similarly to a legal notice, emphasizes that ADOR must rectify the situation or face the termination of the contract.

At the heart of NewJeans' demands is a reference to HYBE’s internal documents, which allegedly contained derogatory remarks about the group. The report, which surfaced during an audit, allegedly included a statement regarding plans to "throw away 'New' and start a whole new thing." This statement, attributed to HYBE, NewJeans’ parent company, has sparked intense controversy, with the group accusing their management of undermining their brand and violating their contract.

While the details of the specific violations and members’ demands remain confidential, NewJeans has made it clear that they are taking legal action against any baseless rumors about their families.

In response to the legal notice, ADOR has remained relatively silent. A company official issued a brief statement to JoyNews24 on the evening of November 13, 2024, saying, "We have nothing to say, given that we have yet to receive the certificate of contents sent by NewJeans’ side."

Meanwhile, following this, some of the quintet members went on to interact with fans reassuring them about their action against the label. Danielle wrote to the fans cheering them for the upcoming college entrance exam in South Korea and assuring them that the quintet was fine. Subsequently, Minji joined in as she wrote, “Everything that happened to us will become a story to share with a smile someday. Echoing her fellow groupmates, Hyein updated her Weverse status to “Our strong bunnies.”

