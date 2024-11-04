I-LAND 2 girl group izna to make official debut with 1st mini-album Na on November 25; Details

Excitement is in the air as izna, the seven-member girl group formed through Mnet’s I-LAND 2, has officially announced their debut date! Mark your calendars for November 25 at 6 p.m. KST, when this dynamic group will unveil their first much-anticipated mini-album, titled N/a. This moment follows months of thrilling performances, emotional eliminations, and unforgettable bonds formed during the reality audition show.

The name izna embodies the essence of their mission; Anytime, Anywhere, Anything. This powerful phrase mirrors their commitment to creating music that resonates with fans across the globe, conveying a message of confidence and assurance. With a name like that, it's clear that izna is poised to make a significant impact on the K-pop scene.

Meanwhile, the group’s fandom will be known as naya, a name that signifies those filled with unwavering love and support for izna. This connection between the group and their supporters is fundamental, as they embark on their journey together, creating a vibrant community that celebrates their artistry and individuality.

Each member brings unique talents and charm, enhancing the group's appeal. Leading the pack is Mai, born Tomioka Mai, who celebrated her 19th birthday just days before the debut on October 28. Next is the versatile Bang Jeemin, whose strong stage presence is sure to captivate audiences. Yoon Jiyoon, the radiant performer born on July 14, adds her unique flair to the group dynamic.

The youngest member, Jeong Saebi, born on January 22, 2008, stands out as the maknae, bringing youthful energy and fresh perspectives. Alongside her are Koko, Ryu Sarang, and Choi Jungeun (also known as Bella Choi), each contributing to the group's diverse strengths and styles.

As the anticipation builds, fans are eager to catch a glimpse of the captivating trailer that izna recently released, teasing their upcoming debut. The trailer promises a glimpse into their artistic vision and showcases the group's potential to break boundaries in the music industry.

Watch the trailer for izna’s debut here;

With their debut just around the corner, izna is ready to shine brightly in the K-pop landscape. Stay tuned as izna prepares to take the stage and enchant the world!

