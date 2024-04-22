Zico and BLACKPINK's Jennie are two peas in pod in new PICS and behind-the-scenes video for SPOT

Zico and Jennie are gearing up for their much-anticipated release, titled SPOT. The makers shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse into their recording studio session. Mark your calendars for the big drop on April 26 at 6 PM KST.

Zico and Jennie tease upcoming collaborative track SPOT

Zico, the talented rapper, singer, and producer, is stirring up excitement among fans with teasers of his highly anticipated collaboration with BLACKPINK's Jennie. The duo's upcoming project, titled SPOT, promises to be a musical treat for fans of both artists.

In a behind-the-scenes video released on April 21, Zico and Jennie are seen in the recording studio, showcasing their effortless chemistry and camaraderie as they work on perfecting their collaboration. The video captures intimate moments of the duo's creative process, highlighting their dedication and mutual respect for each other's craft. Fans get a glimpse into the collaborative dynamic between Zico and Jennie as they exchange ideas and support each other's artistic vision.

Take a look at the video here:

Adding to the anticipation, new pictures unveiled on April 22 showcase Zico and Jennie looking stylish and charismatic as they pose together. The images exude confidence and hint at the dynamic energy that their collaboration is set to bring.

SPOT is scheduled for release on April 26 at 6 PM KST, and fans can't wait to experience the musical synergy between Zico and Jennie.

More details about Zico and Jennie’s latest activities

Zico, born Woo Ji Ho, is a multifaceted artist renowned for his contributions to South Korea's hip-hop scene. After founding KOZ Entertainment in 2019, he's continued to make waves in the industry. From his hit single Any Song to EP releases like Random Box and Grown Ass Kid, Zico's musical prowess remains as potent as ever. Despite completing his mandatory military service in April 2022, he swiftly returned to the spotlight, gracing festivals like SUMMER SONIC 2022 and Hip-Hop Playa Festival 2022.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK member Jennie recently joined forces with American rapper Matt Champion from Brockhampton for the track Slow Motion, featured on Champion's debut studio album, Mika's Laundry, released on March 8, 2024, as its third single.

