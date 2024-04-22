Here's why BLACKPINK Lisa's fans criticized ILLIT's fandom name; HYBE announces plans to change

ILLIT is the rookie girl group of HYBE that debuted this year with their EP SUPER REAL ME. Their lead track Magnetic has been performing well and has broken several records.

In other news, just hours ago ILLIT announced its official fandom name however it got serious backlash from other K-pop fans. Some fans even blamed HYBE for not doing thorough research.

ILLIT’s fandom name was slammed by BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s fans due to similarities

Yesterday, ILLIT in their Weverse Live unveiled their awaited fandom name- LILLY. The group had announced it in a cute way showing it letter by letter drawn on sheets of paper. Their fans were elated to get such a lovely name.

However soon after the announcement the name became the receiver of massive criticism from other K-pop fans. Especially fans of Lisa of BLACKPINK. Lisa’s fans have been known as Lillies or Lilies for a long time. The name though not official still has been acknowledged by many and even Lisa herself.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s fans also found HYBE at fault for not researching the name enough to avoid any kind of confusion. Now after such a great backlash from fans over social media. HYBE decided that ILLIT’s fandom name should be changed.

On April 22, ILLIT’s label BELIFT LAB came forward and released a statement addressing the heated issue at the end. They announced that ILLIT’s official fandom name will see a change.

In the statement, it was clarified that the fan club name was selected among various candidates including fan participation. It reflected their wish for everlasting love between ILLIT and its fans. However, they have now decided to revisit it after various concerns have emerged.

Further saying in the statement that the new name will be chosen from other shortlisted candidates and will be announced at a later date. They further apologized for any confusion it may have caused.

More about ILLIT

ILLIT is a five-member girl group formed by BELIFT LAB (a HYBE label). The members are Yunah, Minju, Moka, Iroha and Wonhee. They debuted this year in March with their mini album SUPER REAL ME. ILLIT has become the fastest K-pop girl group to enter Billboard Hot 100. Further, their lead song Magnetic has been breaking records everywhere.

