‘I like Bollywood films’: When BTS’ SUGA acknowledged Indian fans during live stream and expressed love; Watch

Just like any other country across the world, India also has a massive BTS fanbase, who are always showing their support for the seven members, despite being miles away from them. So, it was a breakthrough moment for Indian ARMYs, when SUGA directly acknowledged them on live stream.

Back in 2023, during a live broadcast on Weverse, he was reading fans’ comments while having Thai food. He was checking the flags ARMYs were sending with their comments. He expressed his willingness to visit all of those countries to perform. Then he noticed the Indian flag and said, “I heard a lot of people like us from India.”

Acknowledging the Indian ARMYs, he showed his love for the country, saying, “I really like Bollywood movies.”

These brief words from SUGA were enough for Indian fans, who have been patiently waiting for him to notice them throughout the whole livestream. Hopefully, in the future, they will witness him live on stage in India.

Watch the live here (He starts talking about India at the 35:00 mark):

On the work front, SUGA released his D-DAY concert film earlier this year, which earned massive global box-office success. Although his new solo music is yet to arrive, he has been in the headlines for quite some time now for a different reason.

On August 7, it was revealed that he was taken to a local police station for an initial statement after a patrolling officer spotted him driving an electric scooter under the influence of alcohol. The news quickly took over the internet sparking worry about the situation among fans.

Later it was reported that his blood alcohol content was around 0.227% at the time of the incident, which is way higher than the legal limit. However, it was never confirmed, and not too long ago, the DUI case was finally resolved with SUGA being imposed a 15 million KRW fine.

Meanwhile, anti-fans have once again started protesting for his removal from BTS, sending funeral wreaths to the HYBE building. As always, fans have come to counter them with their utmost support for the rapper and OT7.

