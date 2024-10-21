Did HYBE remove protest wreaths demanding SUGA’s removal from BTS post DUI? Find out truth

BTS’ SUGA has been in the headlines for weeks after his DUI incident caused quite a stir. Although the case has long been resolved now, some anti-fans have yet to conclude their protest activities. Recently, they once again sent funeral wreaths in front of the HYBE building, demanding that the rapper be removed from the group.

Around 100 protest wreaths were sent on October 20, and they had malicious comments written on them, which criticized SUGA’s music and also disrespected him as an artist. Shortly after the news surfaced on the internet, it was told that HYBE took a step and removed the protest wreaths from the premises.

Fans were happy to hear the news and even praised the agency for taking such an action. However, ARMYs who were on the site to counter the anti-fans’ protest with support for the BTS member reported otherwise.

They stated that the wreaths were removed after 5 PM as the permitted time limit was up. According to a law in South Korea, this kind of protest is considered a civil public demonstration that does not invade private property. Hence, HYBE had no legal right to remove the wreaths until the permitted time limit was up.

Meanwhile, as the misinformation about the agency’s action became the topic of the day, RIIZE fans further criticized SM Entertainment for not doing something like BTS’ label.

Seunghan, who was supposed to return to the 5th generation boy group, ending his hiatus, had to withdraw permanently after anti-fans sent him funeral wreaths, criticizing him with malicious comments. However, the later update proved that SM Entertainment couldn’t take action as it is against the law in South Korea.

Meanwhile, SUGA was embroiled in a DUI controversy after he was spotted riding an electric scooter in an intoxicated state. It was reported that his blood alcohol content at the time of the incident on August 6 was around 0.227%, which is seven times higher than the legal limit in South Korea. However, this figure was never confirmed. After a 3-hour long questioning, he was later prosecuted. Through summary indictment, Seoul Western District Court sentenced him to a 15 million KRW fine.

