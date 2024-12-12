'I like Winter': ENHYPEN's Jungwon's past comment on favorite season resurfaces amid dating rumor with aespa member

Although agencies have already denied the dating rumors between ENHYPEN's Jungwon and aespa's Winter, netizens have found something new to fuel the gossip mill. In an online community forum, Jungwon's comment about his favorite season resurfaced following the speculation. However, fans found the connection completely absurd.

On December 12, a user posted a few screenshots in an online fan community, capturing Jungwon's responses to questions about his favorite season. The thread's author revealed that the comments were from his past interactions with fans on Weverse. When asked about his favorite season, Jungwon replied, "I like Winter."

Another fan asked him, "Jungwon, do you think Christmas suits winter or summer more?" He answered, "Of course, winter." Several more fans asked him similar questions, and his response remained consistent: winter.

After this series of screenshots went viral, many found it hard to believe that these were being considered evidence to support his dating rumor with Winter. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), some fans remarked that they also like the season winter, but that doesn’t mean they are dating the aespa member who happens to share the same stage name. Others pointed out that winter had been a season long before Kim Min Jeong debuted with this name.

On December 10, Jungwon and Winter suddenly became embroiled in a dating rumor after they were allegedly spotted together by a netizen. The individual claimed to have seen them at a bar in Seoul, took a few photos, and later circulated them, giving rise to speculation. Some fans requested that the privacy of the idols be respected, while others refused to believe the rumor, as the alleged photos barely provided any evidence.

Shortly afterward, SM Entertainment refuted the reports, stating that the person had attempted to contact the agency with the intention of monetary gain. However, when their demands were denied, they maliciously circulated the photos, leading to a baseless rumor. BELIFT LAB also dismissed the claims. Both agencies emphasized that they would proceed with legal action against the individual responsible for violating the privacy of their artists.

