ENHYPEN’s Jungwon and aespa's Winter react to relationship rumors after alleged date spotting; here's what they said

Are aespa's Winter and ENHYPEN's Jungwon dating? An alleged spotting first gave rise to the rumor and soon after it became the top news in the K-content world. However, their agencies have dismissed the reports saying that they would be taking firm legal actions against the rumormonger.

According to reports on December 11, SM Entertainment, the agency that houses aespa stated, "The rumors are groundless." They added that the individual who circulated the photos of their alleged date contacted the media outlets in order to receive some monetary gain. The person also attempted to reach SM Entertainment with the same goal. However, when the media outlet denied helping them, they took it personally and maliciously circulated the photos.

"We will be taking legal action," SM Entertainment clearly stated.

On the other hand, ENHYPEN's agency BELIFT LAB echoed saying that the rumors are not true. They also announced legal action against the rumormonger for infringing the privacy of their artist and circulating malicious content.

The rumor first arose after an individual shared a post on a Korean fan community containing alleged photos and videos of Winter. In the photo, the aespa member was seen wearing the same clothes she wore for a dance challenge video, further sparking curiosity.

The OP claimed that she was on a date with ENHYPEN's Jungwon at a bar in Cheongdam-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, when the rumormonger spotted them. They further claimed that Winter got in a taxi first and Jungwon left shortly after her.

Their voices were also allegedly heard in the videos, which further solidified the claims. However, both idols' fans were reluctant to accept the speculation as the alleged blurry 'evidence' could barely prove the claims.

Meanwhile, Winter is the second aespa member to get embroiled in dating rumors. Earlier this year, Karina was reported to be dating actor Lee Jae Wook. The news was later confirmed by their agencies. However, only five weeks later, the duo announced that they had parted ways.

On the other hand, ENHYPEN member Sunghoon was previously embroiled in dating rumors with co-MC Jang Wonyoung. However, the rumor wasn't able to land properly, as both idols were careful about the rising speculations.

