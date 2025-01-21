‘I liked it’: Song Hye Kyo addresses TaeHyeJi nickname and reveals her admiration for Kim Tae Hee, Jun Ji Hyun

Song Hye Kyo, the popular South Korean actress, is all set to appear in the occult horror movie Dark Nuns. During an interview, she recently addressed the popular nickname TaeHyeJi and said that she values compliments on her acting more than looks. The plot of the movie follows two nuns who take it upon themselves to save a boy possessed by an evil spirit.

On January 21, 2025, Song Hye Kyo appeared for a press conference to promote her upcoming movie, Dark Nuns, and discussed various aspects of it. However, she was also asked about the nickname TaeHyeJi, which refers to Kim Tae Hee, Jun Ji Hyun, and Song Hye Kyo, the three actresses celebrated for their beauty and exceptional acting skills in the early 2000s.

Song Hye Kyo mentioned that she appreciated it in her younger years and said, “I liked it.” Moreover, she admired the other actresses associated with it, Kim Tae Hee and Jun Ji Hyun, but she believed it was now time for the younger generation of actors to get their own recognition. Her modest and thoughtful response drew attention.

Moreover, the actress also discussed her recent performances, in which she appeared to prioritize character depth over appearance. Song Hye Kyo explained that she had long moved away from focusing on her looks. Citing The Glory as an example, she noted that no reflectors were used on set, aligning with the project's tone. While the staff ensured the details were well-executed, she believed this approach suited the role and story better.

Advertisement

Dark Nuns is the second installment of the legendary movie The Priests, which starred Kang Dong Won and was released back in 2015. Song Hye Kyo steps into the role of Sister Junia, joined by Jeon Yeo Been as Sister Michaela, Lee Jin Wook as Father Paolo, and Moon Woo Jin as Hee Joon. The highly anticipated film is set to be released on January 24, 2025.

Furthermore, Song Hye Kyo is also filming for the upcoming K-drama Slowly and Intensely with megastar Gong Yoo. Written by Noh Hee Kyung, the series is a period drama that tells the story of the world of show business and its rapid growth after the Korean War.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo reveals watching movie with ex-BF is worse than drunk dialing; chooses to breakup in person