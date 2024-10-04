‘I love you Tanah’: BTS’ V leaves adorable comment on old post of pet dog Yeotan

BTS’ V is currently serving in the military but has been making headlines with his adorable antics. Recently, the artist was seen leaving a comment on an old picture of his pet dog, Yeotan. He was seen expressing love for his furry friend, whom he probably misses as he is away from home.

On October 3, 2024, BTS’ V was seen leaving a comment in an Instagram post from 2022. The post features his pet dog Yeotan, and in the comment section, he wrote, ‘I love you so much, Tanah.’ Fans found it extremely adorable after the artist was seen expressing his love for his pet dog. They assume that he is probably missing his companion as he is currently serving in the military.

V, or Kim Taehyung, made his debut as a member of BTS alongside RM, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook, Jin, and Suga. In 2023, V officially debuted as a solo artist with the album Layover alongside the music video of the title track Slow Dancing. The album also included pre-release singles titled Love Me Again and Rainy Day.

However, the artist is not active at the moment, but he has released various content for his fans to enjoy during his absence. From photoshoots to music videos, he kept various projects under wraps. He also made a cameo appearance on Jimin and Jungkook’s travel show, Are You Sure?!

The artist was featured in the music video for IU’s latest song, Love Wins All, where he played the role of her love interest. Additionally, he also released an English digital single titled FRI(END)S along with the music video. The song quickly garnered much attention from fans and currently garnered over 200 million streams on Spotify.