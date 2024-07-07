‘I sent my mom away’: Welcome to Samldari’s Kim Mi Kyung mourns her mother’s passing in heartfelt note

Kim Mi Kyung, a veteran Korean actress known for many popular K-dramas, lost her mother Shim Bin Yoo on July 3. As she mourns the loss of her dearest mother, the actress has penned a long note. She poured her heart out to those who provided strength and comfort to her amid this difficult time.

Kim Mi Kyung shares heartfelt note following mother's passing on July 3

On July 6, Kim Mi Kyung took to her Instagram and shared a new post, mourning the loss of her mother. She wrote, “I sent my mom away. Although it feels like the mountains are being destroyed and my homeland has disappeared I believe she has gone to a good place. I won't tell her not to go but have sent her well.”

With these heartbreaking lines, she also took her time to express gratitude to those who provided comfort to her during this difficult time. “To all the people who sent me comfort and strength, came running to me, to hold my hand and hug me, I sincerely bow my head and thank you. I will not forget it”, the actress penned.

Kim Mi Kyung extended her thankfulness further saying, “If there comes a day when your heart is heavy, call for me. I'll come running”

Alongside these profound lines, she posted a photo of a white chrysanthemum flower, which symbolized the loss of a dear one.

See Kim Mi Kyung’s Instagram post here:

More about Kim Mi Kyung's mother's heartbreaking demise

On July 3, Kim Mi Kyung’s agency CL&Company shared the heartbreaking news of her mother’s sudden demise. The funeral ceremony for the late Shim Bin Yoo took place on July 5, 5:30 a.m. KST at the Dongguk University Ilsan Hospital's funeral hall.

Since that day, the actress has been mourning the loss and honoring the precious memories of her late mother. Fans and her industry colleagues have poured their hearts out, sending condolences and support to the actress who must be going through a difficult time.

Who is Kim Mi Kyung?

Kim Mi Kyung is the most active veteran Korean actress who has appeared in many K-dramas and films since she joined the industry in 1986. Some of her most recent works include Knight Flower (2024), Welcome to Samdalri (2023), Doctor Cha (2023), It’s Okay to Not Be Okay (2020), and more.

