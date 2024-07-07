Deadpool & Wolverine’s Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman to host SBS’ Inkigayo on July 7 after Waterbomb Seoul appearance

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are currently completing side quests of appearing on Korean shows while on a trip to promote their upcoming film Deadpool & Wolverine. The Hollywood stars have already made headlines with their Waterbomb Seoul appearance. Reports suggest that they are now set to host SBS’ Inkigayo.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman to join hands with SBS' Inkigayo MC Moon Sung Hyun

On July 7, Korean media outlet My Daily reported that Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds will make a guest appearance on SBS’ Inkigayo on July 7. The star pair will act as hosts alongside the existing MC Moon Sung Hyun, a rookie actor known for Under the Queen’s Umbrella. The Hollywood stars will join hands with the MC to announce this week’s Inkigayo winner and nominees.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's visit to South Korea for their film Deadpool & Wolverine promotion

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman came to South Korea on July 3 to promote their upcoming Marvel film Deadpool & Wolverine. Since then the actor duo has been making guest appearances on various Korean shows to further get the word out about their upcoming movie, before its South Korean premiere.

On July 5, they attended the Waterbomb Seoul summer music festival, winning hearts with their fun-loving personalities.

According to reports, the actors have also filmed an episode for KBS food variety show Stars’ Top Restaurant at Fun-Staurant. The episode is now scheduled to air on July 19.

Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are both known as big fans of Korean content. On multiple occasions, the Deadpool actor has showcased his admiration for BLACKPINK, Stray Kids, NewJeans, and many more K-pop groups.

In fact, while on the promotional tour, the Hollywood actors also met up with the octet Stray Kids, teasing their upcoming collaborative content on social media for Deadpool & Wolverine.

On the other hand, Jackman, who is reprising his role as Wolverine has visited Seoul many times. Having once been appointed as a goodwill ambassador for the city, there are high expectations from his upcoming appearance on SBS’ Inkigayo.

More about Deadpool & Wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine is a Marvel action movie that depicts the story of these two ritual characters. The loudmouth Deadpool crosses paths with Wolverine when he is recovering from his injuries. The duo then forms an allyship to defeat their common enemy.

The movie commences its theatrical run on July 24 in South Korea and July 26 in the U.S.

