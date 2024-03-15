'I was looking for a song for my fans': BTS' V sends message for ARMYs upon FRI(END)S release

BTS' V recently delighted fans with the release of his digital single FRI(END)S, accompanied by a captivating music video. In a heartfelt message to ARMY, V expressed his eagerness to share the song with fans, highlighting its charm and resonance.

BTS’ V’s message for ARMYs

BTS' V, also known as Kim Taehyung, has once again captivated the hearts of fans with his latest digital single release, FRI(END)S, accompanied by a mesmerizing music video featuring British actress Ruby Sear. As the song dropped on March 15, V took a moment to convey a heartfelt message to his devoted fanbase, affectionately known as ARMY.

Expressing his sincere intention behind the creation of FRI(END)S, V revealed that he specifically crafted the song with his fans in mind. He shared that he had been searching for a piece that would resonate deeply with ARMY and evoke a sense of shared emotion and connection. With this sentiment in his heart, V poured his passion into the recording process, determined to deliver a track that would be cherished by fans worldwide.

Watch V's FRI(END)S music video here;

In his message, V urged ARMY to immerse themselves fully in the experience of FRI(END)S, encouraging them to enjoy the song to their heart's content.

More about V’s latest release FRI(END)S

Describing the essence of FRI(END)S, V highlighted its theme of transitioning from friendship to something more, encapsulated by sweet lyrics and melodies that intertwine seamlessly with his resonant vocals. Moreover, the accompanying music video showcases V's versatility as an artist, portraying contrasting scenarios with subtle facial expressions and meticulously curated aesthetics.

Throughout the video, V's unparalleled visuals shine brightly, further enhancing the emotional depth of the song. With meticulous attention to detail, he effortlessly conveys the complex emotions depicted in FRI(END)S, leaving fans enchanted by his artistry and charisma.

With FRI(END)S, BTS' V continues to leave an indelible mark on the music industry, captivating audiences with his innate talent and heartfelt sincerity. As fans eagerly embrace this latest release, V's message resonates deeply, reaffirming the unbreakable connection between artist and fan, bound together by the power of music and shared experiences.

