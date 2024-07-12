‘I’d have gone to meet you’: BTS’ V shares glimpses of ARTSPACE: TYPE 1 exhibition opening

V of BTS is currently completing his military service however, he recently dropped his second photobook TYPE 1. The K-pop star also announced that a special exhibition ARTSPACE: TYPE 1 is also scheduled to be released.

V just moments ago shared a new Instagram story update sharing glimpses of the exhibition. He also wrote he wishes he could have “Gone to meet you (fans)”.

BTS’ V shares special glimpses from the opening day of his ARTSPACE: TYPE 1 exhibition in Seoul

On July 12, 2024, the exhibition for V’s latest photobook ARTSPACE: TYPE 1 opened at the contemporary art center Platform-L in Seoul. The exhibition will remain open for fans and every admirer till July 21, 2024.

To mark the special day, V himself shared a series of glimpses from the first day of ARTSPACE: TYPE 1 on his Instagram story. He also left a special message for the fans.

V wrote “Had I known sooner I'd have gone to meet you (fans)” in his first story where he also shared the poster of the ARTSPACE: TYPE 1 exhibition. The Rainy Days singer also shared a photo of the message wall at the exhibition where fans are leaving heartwarming messages “to Kim Taehyung”.

Meanwhile, in the last story, V reshared a fan reel on his story which has a gorgeous tour of the ARTSPACE: TYPE 1 exhibition in Seoul.

Check out BTS’ V’s Instagram stories here:

Know more about V’s ARTSPACE: TYPE 1

BTS’ V’s ARTSPACE: TYPE 1 centers around the intricate moments of relaxation much like the photobook itself recording of the Christmas Tree singer across various locations.

ARTSPACE: TYPE 1 is scheduled to open in major cities across the world. From July 12 to 19 in Bangkok at EmQuartier. It will also open in Taipei at Breeze Nan Shan shopping center from July 12 to 21, and in Vancouver at Metropolis at Metrotown on the same dates.

Finally, in LA the exhibition will open from July 26 to August 17 at Edgemar and finally in Tokyo at the 9th SY Building from August 21 to 29.

