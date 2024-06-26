Did you know BTS’ V’s cover of Winter Bear and Jimin’s imagery for Promise are connected? Here’s how

BTS’ Jimin is set to release his comeback album MUSE in July 2024 and on the other hand, V is set to unveil his second photobook TYPE 1 the same month. Ahead of their respective releases, let’s dive into an interesting secret fact that links them together as ‘soulmates’.

Not many know that the cover of V’s hit single Winter Bear and the imager of Jimin’s Promise have a secret connection that ties the BTS members together.

BTS’ V and Jimin’s imagery for their beloved singles Winter Bear and Promise shares a secret ‘VMIN’ connection

As it happens, the cover of Jimin's single Promise which is a photo of him, is clicked by V. Similarly, the cover of Winter Bear has two bear toys in it, interestingly, the two bears were gifted to V by Jimin in episode 85 of Run BTS. Hence, in a way, we can say the imager of both Winter Bear by V and Promise by Jimin is a testament to their close bond, or as fans call it ‘soulmate’ bond.

Have a closer look at V’s Winter Bear and Jimin’s Promise connection here:

Winter Bear and Promise both are non-album singles that were initially released on SoundCloud.

Winter Bear by V was released on August 10, 2019, alongside a heartwarming music video that he directed himself on the BTS YouTube channel. Winter Bear is a melodious ballad with a wish to have someone dear come back to oneself.

Reminisce and watch Winter Bear by V here:

On the other hand, Promise by Jimin was released on December 30, 2018, which went on to become the biggest 24-hour debut on SoundCloud. Promise is a mellow pop ballad with a beautiful guitar instrumental that sings of a promise of a happy future.

Know more about Jimin's recent activities

BTS’ Jimin is set to release his highly awaited second album MUSE on July 19, 2024, at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST). It will be accompanied by the lead track Who which will be released on the same date and time.

Meanwhile, it also has a pre-release track Smeraldo Garden Marching Band that will drop on June 28, 2024, at 1 PM KST.

