BTS’ V is ‘remedy for soul’ while looking dreamy in fan-shared glimpses of TYPE 1 photobook

V of BTS dropped his highly awaited photo book TYPE 1 on ARMY Day, July 9, 2024. Fans have shared the first glimpses of V’s TYPE 1 photobook on Twitter.

V is “remedy for soul” while looking dreamy in fan-shared glimpses of TYPE 1. The photos have taken the internet by storm proving once again the K-pop star’s overpowering presence.

V’s is “remedy for the soul” in artistic glimpses of TYPE 1 photobook shared by fans

On July 9, 2024, which also marks ARMY Day, BTS’ V released his highly anticipated photo book TYPE 1. The photobook takes fans on a memorable ride with the Rainy Days singer on his leisure days as he spends time alone looking dreamy.

Fans wasted no time and shared breathtaking glimpses of V’s TYPE 1 photobook on X (previously Twitter). They were unsurprisingly blown away by V’s handsome visuals as they called him “remedy for the soul”.

One fan also stated that the TYPE 1 photobook is “Art”. The glimpses of V’s TYPE 1 photobook show a series of personal photos shared by the Winter Bear singer who intends to connect with fans more in-depth with this new endeavor. The pictures also show V in breathtaking shirtless snaps.

See the fan-shared glimpses of V’s TYPE 1 here:

Advertisement

Know more about V’s recent activities

V, also known by his full name Kim Taehyung, is a singer, songwriter, and member of the K-pop icon boy band BTS. He is currently enlisted in the military as an active soldier in the Special Task Force of the Capital Defence Command. He enlisted on December 11, 2023, alongside BTS leader RM.

In recent news, V has announced a special exhibition for the TYPE 1 photobook called ARTSPACE: TYPE 1, which will take place in major cities around the world, including Seoul, Tokyo, Vancouver, Bangkok, and more.

Meanwhile, V was recently spotted patrolling an event in Chuncheon, where he showed off his buffed physique and good-natured side as he took several photos with his fellow soldiers. V also recently dropped his comeback single FRI(END)S on March 15, 2024.

ALSO READ: PICS: BTS' V shows his rugged and goofy side while patrolling in SDT military police uniform; poses with fellow officers