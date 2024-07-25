‘I’ll be okay’: GOT7’s BamBam reassures fans after his alarming Instagram story; shares about feeling unwell

Fans expressed concern for GOT7 member BamBam after he shared an alarming message on Instagram’s story. The idol expressed feelings of wanting to sleep and not wake up, causing a sense of panic among fans. However, he later posted another story to reassure fans that he would be okay.

GOT7’s BamBam drops alarming message

In the past few days, fans have been eagerly anticipating GOT7’s BamBam's upcoming comeback, titled Bamesis. Teaser images and a release schedule have been circulating online in preparation. On July 25, KST, fans were taken by surprise when BamBam posted an update on his Instagram story.

The post, displayed on a black screen with white text stating, “I just want to sleep and don’t wake up so I can finally rest,” was shared around 1 AM KST. Fans immediately expressed concern that the idol might be experiencing extreme exhaustion to the point of expressing such feelings.

In addition to expressing concern, fans have also directed frustration and anger towards Abyss Company, the idol’s label.

This is not the first time BamBam has expressed fatigue recently. On July 4, he tweeted, “I really, really want to rest…” When a fan suggested that he take a few weeks off, BamBam responded, “If they let me.”

BamBam has been exceptionally busy, balancing preparations for his upcoming comeback and recently concluding his 2023-2024 AREA 52 World Tour in May. Additionally, he has traveled for appearances at Paris Fashion Week and managed numerous other commitments in between.

It seems BamBam won't be getting a break anytime soon, as his comeback schedule includes a showcase tour likely following his album promotions. Fans have demanded that the company take action following his alarming recent post.

BamBam reassures fans with a message

GOT7 member BamBam took the initiative to reassure his fans after many expressed concern about his late-hour Instagram post on July 25 KST. Later that same day, BamBam addressed these concerns directly, stating, "Is been a long run from last year till now and still long way to go. It was a lot of pressure and stress and since my body not really fell well so well for a long time now sometimes I'm getting sensitive and emotional."

He added, "I'll do my best on this year and will find my time to rest, I'll be okay sorry if I caused any worry. Have a good day." Meanwhile, BamBam is gearing up to release his 4th mini album BAMESIS next month on August 8th.

