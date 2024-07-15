GOT7’s BamBam to make summer comeback with new solo album release in early August; Report

GOT7 member BamBam is all set for his official solo comeback. According to reports, the singer is currently preparing a brand new album, which he plans to release in early August. New solo music from him is highly anticipated as it has been 1 year and 5 months since his last solo album was released.

BamBam to make solo comeback in August

On July 15, Korean media outlet Star News reported that BamBam is currently gearing up for his summer comeback. He plans to release a new solo album this August, marking a long-awaited comeback after 1 year and 5 months.

More about BamBam’s previous solo albums

On March 28, 2023, BamBam unveiled his first studio album Sour & Sweet. The tracks from this album resonated with the fans as the singer captured his true self through the immaculate lyrics and concepts.

This album features a total of eight tracks including the titular city pop number Sour & Sweet, Feather, Take It Easy, GHOST, 춤 (Let’s Dance), about YOU, TIPPY TOE, and Wings.

On June 15, 2021, BamBam made his official solo debut with his first mini album Ribbon, comprising of six tracks including the titular.

More about BamBam and his group GOT7

Hailing from Thailand, BamBam is a Thai K-pop idol known for his wit and charming looks. He is a member of the leading boy band GOT7, which was formed by JYP Entertainment.

In 2014, with Jackson Wang, Jinyoung, Youngjae, Mark Tuan, Yugyeom, Jay B, and BamBam, the group debuted. In 2021, after the group’s contract expired with JYP Entertainment, the members parted ways with the agency and joined different companies, ensuring that the group hadn’t disbanded.

Alongside other members, BamBam is also pursuing solo activities currently. Apart from music, he is known as a variety show star. He has appeared in a bunch of popular entertainment programs including Super Rich in Korea, My Sibiling's Romance, The K-Star Next Door Season 4, Boy Detective JW, GOT7 IS OUR NAME, Seven Stars, and more.

He also has his own YouTube show Bam's House, where he invites popular K-pop stars and industry colleagues while engaging in lively conversations.

