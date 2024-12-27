ILLIT’s Magnetic surpasses 500 million streams on Spotify; becomes fastest debut track by K-pop group to do so

ILLIT, the rookie K-pop group, has made many records with their debut album. The song Magnetic from their first record SUPER REAL ME became extremely viral during its debut, garnering a massive fanbase consisting of both domestic and international fans. Moreover, the song has also managed to surpass a total of 500 million streams on Spotify.

On December 27, 2024, ILLIT’s popular debut track Magnetic accumulated a total of 500 million streams on the global music streaming platform Spotify. Released on March 25, 2024, the song achieved this milestone within just 277 days. The track is from their debut group album SUPER REAL ME and it serves as the title track. A music video for Magnetic is also available.

Including Magnetic, the album contains a total of four songs. The B-side tracks include My World, Midnight Fiction, and Lucky Girl Syndrome. Moreover, a debut showcase was also held on the debut day for the group, where they performed the song My World in front of a live audience.

Watch Magnetic music video

ILLIT is a newly formed girl group that was announced earlier by HYBE and BELIFT LAB. The members of the group appeared in R U NEXT?, the collaborative survival show between HYBE and JTBC, in 2023. Yunah, Minju, Moka, Wonhee, and Iroha were selected as the members of the group through the show.

Following their highly anticipated debut, the girl group made their comeback with a new record titled I’LL LIKE YOU. Released on October 21, 2024, the album recorded 550,000 album stock pre-orders. They nearly tripled their previous record of 210,851 stock pre-orders, set by their debut mini-album SUPER REAL ME earlier this year.

Tick-Tack serves as the title track for I’LL LIKE YOU and a music video was also released alongside the record. The B-side tracks include Cherish (My Love), IYKYK (If You Know You Know), and Pimple.

The group has signed with many brands and endorsements, proving their increasing popularity. Which is your favorite song from the group?

