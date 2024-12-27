When the Stars Gossip teaser: Lee Min Ho hints at secret space mission while Gong Hyo Jin takes command in upcoming rom-com; Watch

Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin are all set to make their much-anticipated appearance in the upcoming romantic comedy When the Stars Gossip. A new teaser for the show has been released ahead of the show’s premiere, providing a glimpse at the relationship dynamic between the leads. The plot follows an astronaut and a space traveler who cross paths on a trip to a star and form a special relationship.

On December 27, 2024, the production team of When the Stars Gossip released a new teaser featuring Lee Min Ho as Gong Ryong and Gong Hyo Jin as Commander Eve. The new trailer opens with Gong Ryong embarking on his journey to space, where Eve Kim formally introduces the space station. The crew’s mission involves groundbreaking research with fruit flies and lab mice, and Eve Kim is deeply moved by an experiment, reflecting on the wonder of life being created.

While experienced researchers like Kang Kang Soo focus on their work, Gong Ryong struggles to navigate the challenges of zero gravity. Eve Kim, noticing his clumsiness, warns him to avoid touching anything to prevent accidents. However, Gong Ryong’s curiosity gets the better of him as he explores the station, disrupting the crew’s activities.

Behind his seemingly innocent presence lies a hidden purpose. Gong Ryong joined the mission under false pretenses and is secretly searching for something important. As Eve Kim grows suspicious of his behavior, tensions rise, leading to a high-stakes clash of wills aboard the station.

The show is directed by Park Shin Woo, known for It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, with a script by Seo Sook Hyang, the writer behind Don’t Dare to Dream. Set in space, the upcoming romantic comedy will focus on the unexpected connection between an astronaut and a space tourist who cross paths at a space station.

Lee Min Ho takes on the role of Gong Ryong, an OB-GYN who visits a space station as a tourist for a few days. While his journey appears recreational, he is secretly on a mission he cannot disclose, sparking intrigue about his hidden agenda. Gong Hyo Jin stars as Commander Eve Kim, embarking on her first mission as a commander at the space station.

The K-drama is set to be released on January 4, 2024.

