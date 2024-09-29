'I'm proud': Son Ye Jin’s congratulatory message for labelmate Wi Ha Joon gets played during A Wively Day fan meeting in Jakarta; Watch

Son Ye Jin, the famous South Korean actress, once again sent a congratulatory message to her labelmate Wi Ha Joon, expressing that she is “proud” of him. The message was played during the actor’s fan meeting, A Wively Day, in Jakarta.

On September 28, 2024, a video from Wi Ha Joon’s A Wively Day fan meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia was shared, featuring a congratulatory message from Son Ye Jin. Both actors are represented by the same label, MSTeam Entertainment.

In her message to the Midnight Romance in Hagwon actor, Son Ye Jin greeted him warmly, saying, “Hi Ha Joon-ah.” She congratulated him, saying, “Congratulations on your fan meeting.” The Crash Landing on You actress added that, as someone who has watched “Ha Joon grow since the day he joined the company to become an actor, it's very meaningful for me to send this video today.”

The actress went on to express how amazed she was by how hard Wi Ha Joon has worked to build his acting career. She added with pride, “I'm proud of you. I hope you have a cherished and happy time with your fans today. Fans, I hope you will continue to support him for a long time. Congratulations!”

Watch Son Ye Jin’s congratulatory message to Wi Ha Joon at his fan meeting here:

Wi Ha Joon is a South Korean actor who has been rising to become one of the most gifted actors of his generation. He made his acting debut in 2012 with a short film called Peace in Them. He gained wider attention in 2018 with his role in Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum and followed it with a supporting role as Son Ye Jin’s brother, Yoon Seung Ho, in Something in the Rain.

Advertisement

Wi Ha Joon later earned major recognition for his role in the viral survival K-drama Squid Game in 2021. He continued to rise to fame with leading roles in the K-dramas Bad and Crazy and Little Women.

He was highly praised for his portrayal of Jung Gi Cheol in the noir drama The Worst of Evil, starring alongside Ji Chang Wook. Most recently, he appeared in the romance K-drama The Midnight Romance in Hagwon alongside Jung Ryeo Won.

ALSO READ: Hyun Bin spotted in Japan; fans find him flaunting couple bracelet with wife Son Ye Jin in PIC