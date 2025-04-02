WATCH: Nayanthara protects her son from camera flashes as she reaches Mumbai to join Yash for Toxic shoot
Nayanthara was spotted at the Mumbai airport this evening as the diva arrived to resume shooting for Yash starrer Toxic.
Nayanthara has successfully conquered her name as one of the most sought-after pan-Indian actresses. The diva has a perfectly enviable list of films ahead, out of which fans seem excited about her collaboration with Kannada actor Yash. Well, the two of them will share the screen together in Geethu Mohandas’ Toxic.
Well, Nayanthara was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport along with her twin boys, Uyir and Ulag. The diva pulled off a cool athleisure look in black as she carried one of her boys in her arms.
Check out the video here:
Nayanthara seemed to have nailed her mommy duties and workload perfectly as she arrived in Mumbai to join the sets of Toxic, whose extensive schedule is currently being shot in the city.
For the untold, just a few days back, superstar Yash was also spotted arriving in the city as he resumed shooting for Toxic- A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups. The movie also stars Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Akshay Oberoi, and others in pivotal roles.
Back on March 22, the makers of the upcoming film finally unveiled the release date of the movie. The multi-starrer is slated to hit the big screens on March 19, 2026.
Check out the post here:
Yash himself dropped the mega announcement for the movie on his account in X, along with a scintillating poster of himself from his character in the film.
Coming back to Toxic, the movie is being made in Kannada and English simultaneously, offering audiences a very different experience. It will also be dubbed in other Indian languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.
The screenplay of the film has been jointly written by Geethu Mohandas and Yash himself.
ALSO READ: ‘People paused the video and commented on my…’: When Sai Pallavi opened up on why she never wears short dresses in films