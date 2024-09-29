Hyun Bin spotted in Japan; fans find him flaunting couple bracelet with wife Son Ye Jin in PIC

Hyun Bin, the beloved actor set to star in the upcoming period film Harbin, was recently seen in Japan. Fans noticed a charming detail: instead of traditional wedding rings, Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin were wearing couple bracelets, highlighting their affection for each other.

On September 29, 2024, a photo of Hyun Bin from Japan started garnering a lot of attention on X (previously Twitter). In the photo, Hyun Bin’s buff physique was not the only thing that caught fans’ attention.

Many fans noted that Hyun Bin was flaunting a couple bracelet with his wife Son Ye Jin which was previously revealed in the Crash Landing on You actress’ Instagram post.

See the PIC of Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin showcasing their love through couple bracelets here:

In other news, Hyun Bin recently attended his upcoming biographical period drama film Harbin’s premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF 2024) along with his co-star Lee Dong Wook. They showcased their bromance at the event while posing for a number of photos and a hilarious interaction between the actors left the audience in splits.

Hyun Bin also expressed gratitude towards his wife Son Ye Jin at the festival by saying that she understands and accepts him.

Harbin premiered on September 8 at the TIFF 2024 while its theatrical release has been kept under wraps. Harbin follows the story of Ahn Jung Geun in 1909, a freedom fighter fighting against the Korean rule of Japan.

He had taken upon the challenging quest to assassinate the then Prime Minister of Japan and the former Resident-General of Korea, Ito Hirobumi. But he faced a number of obstacles and had to succeed in his undertaking while saving himself from the traitors on his side.

Meanwhile, Hyun Bin has been confirmed to make his small screen return with the upcoming period K-drama Made in Korea alongside Jung Woo Sung. It will be a Disney+ original series set to premiere in 2025.

Hyun Bin is noted for his K-dramas Crash Landing on You, Memories of the Alhambra, Secret Garden, and Hyde Jekyll, Me.

