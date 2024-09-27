5 ways how Ji Chang Wook, Wi Ha Joon and Im Se Mi’s The Worst of Evil revolutionised crime noir K-dramas

The Worst of Evil is one of the best K-dramas ever made. Starring Ji Chang Wook, Wi Ha Joon, Im Se Mi, BIBI, and more talented actors, the drama was released on September 27, 2023. With its unique plot and well-crafted storyline, it is no stretch to say that The Worst of Evil absolutely revolutionized the crime genre in the K-drama land. Let's have a look at how it nailed the intricate genre with ease.

5 reasons why The Worst of Evil is a perfect crime noir

1. Unique and engrossing storyline

Set in the backdrop of 1990s Seoul, it depicts a jolting story of a former DJ-turned Drug Mogul Jung Ki Chul. After mastering a gangster organization, he introduces a new illicit substance to the night clubs, nicknamed Gangnam Crystal. A rural police officer named Park Jun Mu is tasked with taking down the rampant operation by going undercover, but it gets difficult since the origin of the drug is little known to law enforcement.

Things get complicated when Park Jun Mu discovers that his wife Yoo Eui Jung has volunteered to take part in this perilous mission. On top of that, she has an unspeakable past with the kingpin Jung Ki Chul. The story gets more interesting as Park Jun Mu tries his best to take down the operation while still trying to protect his wife.

2. Absolutely outstanding performance

Ji Chang Wook as Park Jun Mu is nothing short of captivating. He is well-versed with the action and crime genre his The K2 days. The Worst of Evil is a testament to his acting prowess with his transformation from a tenacious cop to a cunning infiltrator, showing his insane range.

Wi Ha Joon embodied the role of the heinous underground drug king Jung Ki Chul. His nuanced performance as an antagonist with intricate layers added such freshness to the story. We can only say Evil never looked this good.

Then there’s Im Se Mi, who plays Yoo Eui Jung. Her character plays a key role in unfolding the whole story. In particular, her character has a very complex relationship with both the ‘hero’ and the ‘villain’, so it was important to play the role with utmost perfection and the actress nailed it no doubt.

The Worst of Evil introduced a powerful newcomer, BIBI. She brought her fierce musical persona to the screen of this crime noir. Her performance as Lee Hae Ryeon perfectly suits the dark atmosphere of this series.

3. Some of the most riveting action scenes ever seen in K-dramas

The Worst of Evil is honestly unlike anything we have seen before in the K-drama world. One of the strong reasons behind this drama’s success was its action scenes. The drama served up perfectly choreographed and stylishly shot actions owner that made it so satisfying to watch.

4. Hints of romance

Although The Worst of Evil is primarily a suspense thriller genre, it doesn’t hold back from introducing a brief love triangle. However, the romance here is very different than the pastel-hued chemistry we expect from most K-dramas. The love triangle between married couple Park Jun Mu-Yoo Eui Jung and Jung Ki Chul in this series adds more layers to its crime genre, playing a key role in unfolding the story.

5. Unique episode structure

Honestly, this is one of the most useful ways, the creators of The Worst of Evil utilized the vast scope of the crime genre. Once you have already watched a couple of episodes, it starts to dawn like a very long noir film with multiple parts. While this might not sound too appealing, you would understand why it’s better this way after watching the series.

In the history of filmmaking from the beginning, in crime blockbusters like Oldboy, Taxi Driver, and Pulp Fiction, creators have shown why it’s important to create a gripping atmosphere to deliver the genre in the best way possible. The Worst of Evil followed in the footsteps of these revolutionary films to revolutionize the crime genre in K-dramas.

In addition to these, Behind creating successful crime noir, cinematography is absolutely a necessary weapon. While we don’t have many complaints about how K-dramas use frames and moments, The Worst of Evil needed to do something different to leave an impact. And the creator team absolutely nailed it. From stylish gloomy frames to haunting closeups, each frame either raises anticipation or gives a hint that we are in for a ride for the remaining hours.

While watching, The Worst of Evil often feels like a brilliant combination of classic Hong Kong action flicks and David Fincher blockbusters. From a deliciously dark flavor to sleek action scenes, this gritty Korean drama doesn’t hold back and breaks all the rules.

